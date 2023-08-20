Pulling In $2,900,000, Charles Barkley ‘Selfishly’ Revealed A Monetary Upside To Tearing His Ligament 32 Years Ago: “Get Paid For The Next 6 Years”

Before his famous stint with the Phoenix Suns, Charles Barkley was one of the Philadelphia 76ers. Under the tutelage of Moses Malone and Julius Erving, he developed into one of the best players in the NBA. So, when they were no longer part of the 76ers’ roster, he naturally became the man who was forced to carry the franchise, oftentimes much to his chagrin. Fortunately enough for him, during the 1990-91 season, when he signed a $2,900,000 contract (32 years ago), he was forced to take a vacation for much of it. Unfortunately, it was due to a ligament he damaged in his knee.

Being a shorter player who relied on jumping high in the NBA, a knee injury was beyond serious. But, when he was asked about it, Barkley came up with a rather humorous response.

Ahead of his exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, Barkley realized that Philadelphia was nothing close to a team that could win it all. Especially during the 1987-88 NBA season, the 76ers were seen finishing as the 10th seed in the East. At the time, there were just 11 in the East, which meant that Philly was just one spot away from last place. It is likely that it was this season that Barkley started to get serious about wanting to leave the Sixers.

Charles Barkley wasn’t too worried about his knee injury back when he suffered it

As mentioned previously, Charles Barkley wasn’t a particularly tall forward during his time in the NBA. Standing at just 6ft 4″, he often relied on his explosiveness, and jumping ability, both of which came from his strong knees. So, when he tore a ligament in his left knee during the 1991 NBA season, fans were beyond worried.

Barkley twisted his knee in an unfortunate way after he bumped into his then-teammate, Rick Mahorn during the third quarter of a game. While there was initially a positive diagnosis, with the expectation of his return within a couple of weeks from the injury, it was later revealed he would be out for the season.

Of everyone else, it is likely Barkley who was the most worried. After all, it was his playing career that was at risk. However, when he was asked about it, here is what he had to say, as per the book, ‘Sir Charles: Wit and Wisdom of Charles Barkley‘.

“What’s the worst that could happen? I could hurt it again and get paid for the next six years. That’s not a bad life.”

Barkley has never been afraid of speaking his mind, whether he was talking to a friend, or on television. In a world chock-full of those that are watching their every letter, it is no wonder, fans find him beyond refreshing.

Barkley doesn’t mind losing money to be himself

It isn’t just injuries that Charles Barkley has been honest about. He once talked about earning millions of money from the NBA, and how people kept telling him to follow a ‘game plan’ to earn more. Here is what he said on the matter.

“I’ve enjoyed my eight years in Philadelphia but where I play basketball isn’t even one of the 10 most important things in my life. Now that will probably get some people upset I’ve got people telling me all the time, ’If you would just go along with the game plan you could be making a couple of million dollars more than you are already.’ But what the hell do I need another couple of million for? I’d rather be myself.”

As always, ‘the Chuckster’s words are beyond refreshing.