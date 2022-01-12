Basketball

“Tyler Herro is really having a better 3rd year than Kobe Bryant had!”: NBA Twitter blows up as fans compare the stats of the Heat star and LAL legend in their 3rd campaigns

“Tyler Herro is really having a better 3rd year than Kobe Bryant had!”: NBA Twitter blows up as fans compare the stats of the Heat star and LAL legend in their 3rd campaigns
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
England coaching staff IT20 team: Full list of England’s coach and support staff for West Indies tour 2022
Next Article
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Alex Caruso playing vs the Brooklyn Nets? Chicago Bulls release injury report for their guard ahead of matchup against Kevin Durant and Co
NBA Latest Post
“Russell Westbrook isn’t leading the NBA in turnovers per game?”: How the Lakers superstar is being ‘overshadowed’ by former teammate James Harden
“Russell Westbrook isn’t leading the NBA in turnovers per game?”: How the Lakers superstar is being ‘overshadowed’ by former teammate James Harden

Russell Westbrook isn’t leading the league in turnovers per game anymore as James Harden has…