“Tyler Herro is really having a better 3rd year than Kobe Bryant had!”: NBA Twitter blows up as fans compare the stats of the Heat star and LAL legend in their 3rd campaigns

Tyler Herro has currently been averaging 20.6 points this season. According to stats, the Heat guard is having a similar type of year Kobe Bryant had in his 3rd campaign.

Tyler Herro has been one of the most improved players this season. After a rather underwhelming second campaign, the Miami Heat guard has been on a tear this 2021-2022 season. Earlier this offseason, there were quite a few rumors surrounding Herro and him being traded away from the Heat. However, the 3rd-year guard chooses to let his game do the talking for him.

The 21-year-old has been thriving on the sixth man role. He seems rather confident leading the second unit, and undoubtedly, is doing a phenomenal job at it. Being the perfect boost of energy Jimmy Butler and co. need off the bench, Herro has been one of the biggest reasons behind Miami’s success.

Also Read: NBA Twitter applauds the 24-year-old guard for recording the highest +/- by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2012

NBA Twitter erupts as fans compare the 3rd year stats between Tyler Herro and Kobe Bryant

Recently, stats comparing the 3rd year of Tyler Herro and NBA legend Kobe Bryant went viral on Twitter. In his 3rd campaign, the late Hall-Of-Famer averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.1 turnovers while shooting at a 46.5/26.7/83.9 split. Herro, in the midst of his 3rd campaign, has been putting up 20.6 points, 3.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 turnovers on a 42.7/38.8/86.9 split.

As soon as a graphic comparing this stat went viral, NBA Twitter blew up.

Please please delete this — hoopsTalk (@hoopsTalk20) January 7, 2022

Y’all boost tf outta this AVERAGE ass dude man lmao don’t ever disrespect Bean again man https://t.co/GxZQohEZD3 — Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) January 9, 2022

Also Read: Justin Timberlake takes it to Twitter expressing his desire to see the Grizzlies guard in the ASG

While Tyler has been having a pretty good season so far, comparing him to the LAL GOAT is blasphemous. Not discrediting Herro, but he has a long way to go before his name appears in the same conversation as Kobe Bean Bryant.