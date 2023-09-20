“Are You Calling Me a Flopper?!”: 32 Days Before $100,000 Fine, James Harden ‘Hilariously’ Discussed NBA’s $2000 Flopping Penalty

May 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts in the second half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden is one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history. But, if there is one knock to his game, it’s the fact that he is considered by many to be a ‘flopper’ (overexaggerates contact to get foul calls). Recently, the 2018 MVP sat down with USA Today, where the topic of the league’s new $2,000 fine for flopping was brought up. This prompted Harden to hilariously react, asking if the interviewer was calling him a flopper. This happened, just 32 days before he was fined $100,000.

On August 22, 2023, The Beard was handed a hefty $100,000 fine. The reason was that Harden had been trying to secure a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers for quite a while. Unfortunately for him, the Sixers have shown no interest in shipping him away. This resulted in Harden throwing a bit of a tantrum, threatening to not attend training camp. Thus, the league decided to promptly fine him.

James Harden hilariously discusses the NBA’s new rule regarding “flopping”

Over the years, James Harden has gained a reputation as a serial flopper. Fans, players, and analysts alike have criticized him for his antics on the court. In fact, he could be one of the reasons why the NBA has introduced a new $2,000 fine for flopping. Being one of those affected, the 10-time All-Star was hilariously shocked when asked to comment on the new rule.

Sitting down with USA Today, Harden jokingly questioned the interviewer, “Are you calling me a flopper?”. Clearly being sarcastic, he is likely keenly aware of all the backlash he gets. However, he didn’t let it get to him before he provided his two cents on the new ruling.

As mentioned earlier, one of the key points of the rule is the $2,000 fine the league is levying for flopping. Additionally, players will receive a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul and the opponent will be awarded a free-throw attempt. An interesting ruling, but one that The Beard is unbothered by. He believes that it will not affect his game and claims to be all for more “authenticity” in basketball.

“They put the rule in a few years ago and then they just kinda like went away from it. So, I mean honestly like it doesn’t affect me. But, I’m sure it’s gonna happen for everyone in the league, you know what I mean, cause it’s a part of the game. If it happens, it happens, you shoot a free throw and then you move on. They’re just trying to put more authenticity into the game and I’m here for it.”

It will certainly be interesting to see just how nonchalant Harden can be once the season starts. Whether he likes it or not, his style of play does make it seem like he flops a lot. As such, there’s no telling how his game will be affected as the new rule comes into play.

Harden could lose close to $389,000 per game by sitting out, as he looks to force a trade

Throughout the off-season, one of the rumors that persisted around James Harden was a possible trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. The idea of teaming up with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard seemed enticing. However, such rumors have died down as no consensus was reached between the Clippers and the 76ers.

This infuriated the three-time scoring champion, who has now resorted to threats in order to secure a move. In particular, he is suggesting he may sit out games as he tries to force his way out of Philly. But, that could prove costly as he could be fined $389,000 for each game missed.

This saga has gone on long enough, and it might be in everyone’s interests to just part ways, whether it’s Harden moving to a non-contender or the Sixers just accepting a weaker trade package. The relationship has become far too combative and is sure to only get worse the longer the two parties are associated with each other.