Basketball

“LeBron James’ rendition of the chalk toss was a shame”: When Kevin Garnett revealed why he wasn’t impressed with The King’s iconic pre-game ritual

“LeBron James’ rendition of the chalk toss was a shame”: When Kevin Garnett revealed why he wasn’t impressed with The King’s iconic pre-game ritual
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Wankhede Stadium average score in IPL 2022: Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches list
Next Article
"Unless you're Daniel Ricciardo on an F1 circuit, speed limits apply" - Canadian police have a message for the F1 fans ahead of the Miami GP
NBA Latest Post
"The next king JAMES": NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James reposting Bronny James' highlights from the NIKE EYBL
“The next king JAMES”: NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James reposting Bronny James’ highlights from the NIKE EYBL

LeBron James might need to step aside as his son Bronny is adding more weapons…