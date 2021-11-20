Basketball

“If a 46-year old Jason Kidd can shoot 3-pointers, why can’t Ben Simmons”: NBA reporter Ben Stinar posts a clip of the Dallas Mavericks coach swishing some shots from beyond the arc

"If a 46-year old Jason Kidd can shoot 3-pointers, why can't Ben Simmons": NBA reporter Ben Stinar posts a clip of the Dallas Mavericks coach swishing some shots from beyond the arc
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
"Shaquille O'Neal was a greater teammate than LeBron James cause he made me somebody": Dwyane Wade answers who was his greatest teammate of all-time
Next Article
"I've been consistent over the last 12 or 18 months": Travis Head hopeful of finding a place in the first Ashes 2021 test
NBA Latest Post
"They said I wouldn't be able to finish at the rim vs the bigs in the NBA... Looks like I'm doing just fine.": Grizzlies' Ja Morant reacts to leading the league in Paint Points
“They said I wouldn’t be able to finish at the rim vs the bigs in the NBA… Looks like I’m doing just fine.”: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reacts to leading the league in Paint Points

Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant talks about leading the league in paint scoring, shares he had…