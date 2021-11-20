“If a 46-year old Jason Kidd can shoot 3-pointers, why can’t Ben Simmons”: NBA reporter Ben Stinar posts a clip of the Dallas Mavericks coach swishing some shots from beyond the arc

An NBA writer posts a video of the 46-year old Jason Kidd shooting from the 3-point line and advice Ben Simmons to take inspiration from him

Much has been said about Ben Simmons and his jump shot or the lack of it. Since he was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, every critic has mentioned that needs to get a jump shot to become great which he has failed to do so far.

Simmons can take inspiration from Jason Kidd who also didn’t have a jump shot at the beginning of his career. He got the nickname of “Ason Kidd” instead of Jason Kidd. The J was silent because he lacked a “Jump shot”.

They used to call him Ason Kidd instead of Jason Kidd because he had no Jumper.. At 46-years-old he can do this. Ben Simmons needs to find a way…….. pic.twitter.com/UO3WAyoC43 — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) March 8, 2020

Also Read : “I wouldn’t put Jason Kidd up in the rafters”: Mark Cuban refuses to retire former Mavericks point guard because he left them and joined the NY Knicks

Kidd currently is at 12th on the list of most 3-pointers made by a player. But he struggled in shooting before he reached Brooklyn Nets. The ten-time All-Star was traded from Phoenix Suns to Brooklyn Nets in 2001.

Then Nets shooting coach Bob Thate trained Kidd to get better shooting form. Bob Thate used to tell Kidd that his seven-year-old son had better form than he did.

The point guard went from no jumper to a respectable shooter. He later went on to win his only championship with Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Comparing Jason Kidd and Ben Simmons

Kidd’s game can somewhat be compared to that of Simmons. Both of them are great at pushing the ball. Ben Simmons got dimes and Jason Kidd is second on NBA All-Time assist leaders.

Both have won the Rookie of the year. Kidd was 4-times NBA All-Defensive First team while Simmons has been twice so far. But Ben has yet to get a consistent jumper.

Fans are tired of watching the Philly point guard offseason practice videos where he drills 3-pointers and then becomes a no-show in the playoff. It looks like Ben could seek some advice from the Mavericks head coach.

Also read: “Finally, the league has a coach who can shut down Luka Doncic”: John Hollinger takes a shot at Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd