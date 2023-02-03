“Put My Hair Back the Way That It Was!”: Jimmy Butler Criticizes $40 Billion Broadcasting Giant for Changing Media-Day Photo

Jimmy Butler’s faux-locs have caused some real issues. The controversy around the Miami Heat’s media day picture continues unabated.

The issue at hand: the long gold-tipped faux-locs Butler wore for his media day pictures. The latest development came this weekend in an interview with USA Today when the star criticized ESPN for not using the media day pictures. The player demanded that ESPN put his hair back the way it was in the photos.

Discussion over what is surely the weirdest debate this season has taken many detours and diversions. ESPN has resorted to A. I generated images, Butler has flip-flopped on his stand, and netizens have pored over media coverage.

Jimmy Butler and the story behind his Faux-Locs

It all began when Jimmy Butler decided to troll the internet. This isn’t out of character for him, as he’s previously shown he likes to joke around. On media day before the season began, Butler showed up rocking a new hairdo. The player who has sported cornrows or a fade throughout his career suddenly had locs with long joints and gold tips.

The faux-locs were hilarious and Butler freely admitted his singular goal was to troll the internet. Like any good troll, Butler aimed to maximize havoc while putting in minimum effort. Remember, the media day photos are the ones that are used throughout the season on promotional materials, media content, and so on.

ESPN Says No to Fun

Unfortunately for Butler, ESPN has gone to significant lengths to avoid using the image. The $40 Billion media network has used an image from last season’s media day and utilized a photo generated by a video game on NBA 2K during broadcast among other things. Lately, in an attempt to keep the photos up to date, they’ve had to fix a fake patch onto the pics, to keep in line with the jerseys this season having a tribute to Bill Russell.

When Butler was asked about it later in an interview with USA Today, he expressed his displeasure. Pointing out that he was free to style his hair any way he wanted, the Heats star said that ESPN had to use the photos with locs.

“I don’t think it’s right. I think I should be able to wear my hair however I want to wear my hair. You’re supposed to be using my media day picture. Put my hair back the way that it was because I love that hairdo on me.” Butler said.

He intends to go further. Butler said that he would bring the dreads back after the All-Star break so that there was no way the media could stop using those pictures. At the very least, Butler’s commitment to trolling is to be commended. Here’s to hoping Butler’s faux locs are plastered across the media.

