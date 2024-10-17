Chandler Parsons Believes JB Bickerstaff Wouldn’t Force LeBron James To Abide By A Dress Code If He Coached The Lakers

The Detroit Pistons have consistently been one of the worst-performing teams in the league for the past 15 years with a few Playoff appearances sprinkled in for good measure. Things reached a new low when the franchise finished the previous campaign with a mere 17.1% win rate. JB Bickerstaff was employed as the new head coach to get Cade Cunningham and co. out of this rut.

As seen in the preseason games, there have been multiple changes made by Bickerstaff. However, no change is as big as the dress code rule that the Pistons players have to abide by. Chandler Parsons respected the new HC for the implementation of such a rule. However, the former Rocket doesn’t believe that such policies would work with other teams such as LeBron James and the Lakers.

Bickerstaff prohibited several clothing items/accessories with the hopes of instilling discipline in his players. By putting a restriction on the usage of hoodies and jewelry, the 45-year-old coach expects his players to embrace the “old-school mentality”.

“We don’t make guys tuck their shirts in or wear the same outfit. We’re trying to create an environment where there is discipline, but where guys get to express themselves and be who they are,” Bickerstaff said.

This peculiar change in his team’s attire has been the talk of the basketball community. Just like many other media outlets, FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” also had an in-depth discussion on the same topic.

Parsons respected these rules and also claimed that Bickerstaff had implemented the same during his stint with the Houston Rockets as well. But, the host of the talk show didn’t believe that Bickerstaff would enable more established teams to follow the same.

“If J.B. Bickerstaff took the Laker job instead of JJ I don’t think he’s doing this with LeBron and Anthony Davis,” Parsons said.

"If J.B. Bickerstaff took the Laker job instead of JJ I don't think he's doing this with LeBron and Anthony Davis." – @ChandlerParsons

The Detroit Pistons new head coach is trying to build a winning culture by banning hoodies

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are veterans of this league and so putting such stringent rules on them to create such a culture wouldn’t do nearly as much as it would on a team as young as the Pistons.

The likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis are huge fashion enthusiasts. They have been seen wearing the fanciest of clothes and jewelry to and from games for the entirety of their careers. However, they also understand the importance of creating a culture, respecting rules, and leading by example.

James and Davis are often doing their best to motivate the younger players on the roster. If their coach believed that this change would result in success, they two would abide by the rules.

The Pistons are not going to win more ball games by virtue of the players following a certain dress code. Detroit clearly lacked direction and culture and the keys to the franchise have been placed in the hands of players in their early and mid 20s which can be quite daunting for the front office brass. But, this bold move is motivating, proving that the team is ready to take any step that helps improve their record.