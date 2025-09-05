Clippers Face Potential $100 Million Fine Over Kawhi Leonard’s Cap Circumvention, Says Robert Horry

Robert Horry is one of the most clutch shotmakers in NBA history, which is a big reason why he won seven rings with three different teams throughout his 16-year career. Playing alongside legends such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan certainly had a lot to do with Horry’s team success, but Big Shot Bob himself earned his jewelry, and his nickname, but repeatedly coming up big when it mattered most. However, as an analyst, he doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

Horry was an incredibly intelligent player, one who had a great knack for being in the right place at the right time. He’s been retired for 17 years though, and when it comes to knowing the ins and outs of the current collective bargaining agreement, he is rather speculative.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Horry discussed the story that currently has everyone around the league talking — Kawhi Leonard’s alleged no-show job with a company that was funded by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. According to Pablo Torre Finds Out, Leonard received about $48 million from a now-bankrupt tree-planting company as a way for the Clippers to get around the NBA salary cap.

Horry talked about possible punishments that could arise from the Clippers’ alleged misdeeds, saying “A lot’s going to come of this,” he said. “They’re probably gonna No. 1 lose some draft picks, they’re probably gonna get about a $100 million fine. It’s something gonna be ridiculous.”

“I’m just saying $100 million, I’m just throwing that out there. It’s gonna be a hefty fine, I’ll tell you that,” he continued.

“It might be $100 million, because they know Ballmer got it. And so they’re gonna find him, they’re gonna probably forfeit some games, it’s gonna be something ridiculous when they get this. Probably no playoffs, so the games they’re playing aren’t even gonna f***** count,” he clained.

Now, while that ideally would work if anything is proven, analysts like Bobby Marks have asserted that they would be surprised if the Clippers and Ballmer haven’t covered their money trail. Public opinion doesn’t always translate well into legal cases!

That said, even if the NBA does find Ballmer and the Clippers guilty of circumventing the salary cap, there’s only so much they can do. A fine would max out at $7.5 million, and there’s nothing in the CBA that allows for games to be forfeited.

Leonard’s contract could be voided, however, and he could be disallowed from signing with the Clippers again. There could also be suspensions involved, and the organization could lose some draft picks.

Pablo Torre has claimed that his bombshell report took seven months of research, so we shouldn’t expect a resolution any time soon as the NBA begins an investigation of its own. Fans of other teams will be out for blood if the Clippers are found guilty, but although the penalties can be harsh, they can’t rise to the level that Horry speculates.