Owning Stake In Ready Nutrition, Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals ‘Must Have’ Pregame Snack: “I Eat This Before Every Game”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s business portfolio continues to grow, and one of his most active investments remains Ready Nutrition. The two-time MVP first partnered with the company in 2020, investing a six-figure amount into the rising sports nutrition brand.

At the time, Ready was focused mainly on sports drinks, but the company has since expanded into protein bars and other health-oriented products. Giannis didn’t just come on board for a paycheck; he took an ownership stake and has since remained hands-on with the brand’s growth.

As part of a new promotional campaign, Giannis recently showed up at a Walmart to personally introduce customers to Ready Nutrition’s protein bars. He stood in the aisles, talking to people, encouraging them to try the bars for free. Normally retailing for $4.86 apiece, the samples were a hit. The reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the taste and texture.

While explaining the importance of the protein bar to a kid, Giannis said, “I eat this before every game.” Giannis also told a woman that “It’s something that I use in my daily routine.” This aligns with his earlier comments when he first invested in the company. Giannis had said, “This is not an endorsement deal. Obviously, I can help the brand and go out there and sell it to everybody, but this is not what this is…this is a company I really believe in.”

Giannis’ relationship with Ready Nutrition is one of several strategic business moves he has made off the court. Over the years, he has invested in various ventures across sectors, from real estate (Premia Properties), venture capital (Build Your Legacy Ventures), sports media management (ScorePlay), and more. While all of his brands are important in his portfolio, Ready Nutrition might hold a special place because it helps him with his game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s gameday routine

During a conversation with Greek journalist Harris Stavrou last year, Giannis gave a detailed answer on his gameday routine. He said his day starts at 6:30 am. “From 6:30 to 8, I do a specific treatment that I don’t want to share with people. After that, I eat my breakfast, get in my car, and go there to warm up my body and stretch,” he said.

After the warmup, Giannis does flow restriction training, which will help him play longer. He said, “It allows you to lift weights without actually having the weights on you. You get the same effect, your muscle gets the same shock. After that, I shoot, we watch the film, and we go through shootaround.” After the shootaround, Giannis takes a break from workouts, which includes an ice bath, recovery, and putting his kids to bed for a nap.

“After nap time, I get up, kiss my kids again, get in the car, and go to the game three hours before the game,” he said. Every minute of his day is carefully planned to keep Giannis on track while giving him enough time to do everything. It’s an incredibly detailed process, which only goes to show that Giannis’ success is a result of complete dedication.