Shannon Sharpe Compares Shaquille O’Neal to Halley’s Comet, Criticizes Lakers Legend’s Lack Of Efforts at Staying Fit

Shaquille O’Neal and Shannon Sharpe have butted heads in the past, but that hasn’t stopped the NFL legend from giving praise to the big man. In the process of Sharpe giving Shaq his flowers as an “unbelievable” player, he shares his disappointment in the ‘The Big Diesel’s’ inability to stay in shape.

O’Neal took to ‘The Big Podcast’ to reveal his feelings regarding the GOAT debate. Shaq expresses his acknowledgement that the title of the ‘most dominant player ever’ belongs to him. However, the lack of recognition in the GOAT debate eats him alive. Sharpe addressed Shaq’s comments on ‘Nightcap’ and provided a candid reason to why the Lakers legend isn’t left out of GOAT conversations. He said,

“Shaq was unbelievable and that’s the problem. I just wish Shaq would have taken it seriously. Say, ‘You know what, I’m going to get into shape. I’m going to stay in shape for a decade. You’re never going to see a guy like Shaq again. You’re never going to see a guy that big and athletic… You saw Halley’s Comet, that’s what Shaq was.”

Sharpe compares the four-time champion to Halley’s Comet. The analogy refers to the rare nature of O’Neal’s abilities as a player. Shaq stood at 7-foot-1 and 325 lbs. His quickness, along with his 32-inch vertical made him impossible to keep in front of for opposing players at his position.

The criticism which Sharpe gives Shaq is due to his inability to stay in game shape. The Hall-of-Fame tight end isn’t the first person to call out the big man for his fitness. One of the main differences which negatively impacted the relationship between Shaq and Kobe Bryant was the guard’s feelings toward O’Neal’s work ethic. This, compounded onto an umpteen number of problems the two had, led to their Lakers dynasty to collapse.

Sharpe went on to compare the 15-time All-Star to Sixers big man Joel Embiid. Shaq was undoubtedly far more athletic than the Cameroonian star. However, the two both suffer from not being in their best game shape.

Did Shaquille O’Neal end his own shot at the GOAT debate?

One of the main reasons LeBron James is firmly placed within the GOAT debate is due to his longevity. Despite being 39 years old, his production hasn’t dropped off since his athletic prime. The opposite happened to Shaq and ruined his opportunity of being in the GOAT debate.

O’Neal failed to keep himself in the second half of his career. He didn’t manage his weight and health accordingly. As a result, multiple nagging injuries began to develop and he never got back to being the player he once was.

Following the 2004-05 season, Shaq only played more than 65 games once in a season. It isn’t a coincidence that the star big man was named to an All-NBA team while healthy.

In addition, O’Neal didn’t work on aspects of his game which needed to improve. Throughout his career, Shaq was an abysmal free-throw shooter. He averaged a career free-throw percentage of 52.7%. He never shot 65% at the charity stripe in a single season. Considering O’Neal attempted 9.3 free throws per game, he failed to capitalize on a key component of his game.