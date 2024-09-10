mobile app bar

Putting Aside His Love For Anthony Edwards, DeMar DeRozan Claims He Would Have Never Commented on Michael Jordan’s Era as a Youngster

Putting Aside His Love For Anthony Edwards, DeMar DeRozan Claims He Would Have Never Commented on Michael Jordan's Era as a Youngster

Credits: Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards sure had a controversial take on the level of talent the league possessed during the MJ era. From analysts to NBA legends, various entities have come forward to give their two cents. DeMar DeRozan has admired the young and talented Timberwolves guard, but as a youngster, Deebo mentioned that he would never have issued such a statement.

Despite his love for Ant, DeMar DeRozan breaks down on Podcast P with Paul George why he wouldn’t have made such a remark 

“We never would’ve made no statement like that. Because regardless, at the end of the day, I respect every OG who ever played this game. This game was built on the foundation of taking steps of wherever it came from. And I never discredit wherever the league was at 20 years ago.”

DeRozan mentioned he could name every championship team from the 80s and 90s before chiming in on Edwards’ statement. This indicated his love and admiration for the players he grew up watching. It’s a fair assumption that Edwards grew up watching the late 2000s and 2010 era of basketball. Moreover, Edwards’ favorite player growing up was Kevin Durant, who came into his prime during this past decade.

This only reinforces the idea that Edwards did not grow up watching 90s basketball. And for a current star to undermine a whole generation of legends without witnessing more than a handful of them is where he may be wrong.

As the conversation went further, DeRozan shared a few more names from the MJ era. He mentioned Hakeem Olajuwon as the most skilled bigman in the 90s. Deebo even brought up Jordan’s Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen as another example.

DeRozan wasn’t clear on the context in which Edwards stated MJ’s era lacked skill since he admitted to having only read the headlines. 

