Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Hilarious Clip of Pinning Charles Barkley to the Floor in an Inside the NBA Episode

There isn’t a moment when Shaquille O’Neal isn’t up to something. Either The Big Aristotle is taking part in shenanigans or he’s reliving them on social media. This time, O’Neal found an old video of him throwing and pinning Charles Barkley to the floor while on an episode of Inside the NBA.

Shaq shared the video on his Instagram stories. For those wanting further context, this episode of Inside featured WWE superstar Chris Jericho. And with him in the building, the show featured a ring to wrestle in as well.

The entire video is hilarious, which starts as usual, with Barkley roasting the Laker legend. Shaq takes offense to it and throws Barkley down, who’s shouting, “No Shaq! I’m hurt! I’m hurt!”

Shaq misses having fun with Chuck at work 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vlIHqKO2Hb — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 24, 2024

Eventually, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith hopped in and played the role of a referee, doing the three-count while Barkley was on the floor, with Shaq having pinned him down.

Deciding to go down memory lane, Shaq did not caption the video while sharing it to his IG Stories, and one look at the entire ordeal justifies why he didn’t.

He was hopping from ropes, dropping elbows on Barkley, and doing everything in the ring during the episode. But the entire crew and guest Jericho seemed to be having a great time, nonetheless.

Will Shaq and the crew come back on air?

Inside the NBA became a staple of entertainment for millions watching the NBA at home. This crew of four’s reign is beloved by all, but it soon may end.

TNT has yet to land a deal with the NBA. And if they fail to do so, then Inside the NBA may not come back after all. Now, O’Neal is quite confident that TNT would be able to match Amazon and NBC’s offer of $1.8 billion.

“TNT will match Amazon’s $1.8B NBA media package bid. NBA now must decide which network to move forward with.”

While that may be great news for the crew and its fans, the NBA signing a deal with TNT still seems unlikely, given that it is owned by Warner Brothers and currently, the company has a massive debt to settle, with falling stock prices as well.

But let’s see if things do end up working out for the Inside crew and its fans going forward.