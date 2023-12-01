“Got That From Deion Sanders”: LeBron James Reveals Coach Prime’s Influence on Unconventional Uniform Regime

In an exclusive segment for Sports Illustrated, LeBron James revealed that he has long been a fan of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Known to be a talented football player himself, James claimed that some of his earliest sports-related memories were related to Coach Prime.

James was particularly impressed with the way the mercurial Florida State alumni.

“The way he walked. The way his swag just came right through the TV screen. Everything about him was super cool to me. I was in awe of his ability, his style, his drive, all of it.”

Famous for his never-say-die attitude and strict approach towards the game, LeBron claimed that Sanders’ mindset made a huge impression on him when he was young.

“Prime Time is the one who taught me: “Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good. Play good, they pay good.” I still lay my uniform out on the floor and take a look at it before I put it on. I got that from Deion,”

LeBron said before claiming that Sanders always ‘looked good’ on the field. Calling the NFL legend amazing to watch, James went on to reveal that he was delighted with the way Sanders continue to make an impact on his sport, even after becoming a parent, like himself.

While LeBron has obviously inspired an entire generation of athletes in the last two decades, he himself revealed how he looks up to so many others. Of course, Deion Sanders is the perfect icon to look up to, considering the kind of criticism LeBron himself is generally susceptible to despite obvious greatness.

LeBron James draws a parallel to parenting technique with Deion Sanders

Apart from the way they saw their respective sports and their overall approach, LeBron James claims to have a range of other similarities with Deion Sanders as well. Expected to one day play alongside his son Bronny James (at least) in the NBA, he claimed that it was amazing to see that Coach Prime had continued to ‘do his thing.’

“As parents, we give undivided and unconditional love and support to our kids. At the same time, we hold them accountable. We want them to be as great as they can be. We want them to be unbelievable in the sport they’re playing or whatever it is they’re doing,” he said.

Talking about how both he and Sanders want their children to be unbelievable young men and women, James said that the entire process started right at home. LeBron concluded by claiming that Sanders was ‘one of one’ and suggested that, unlike the Buffaloes coach, he himself had a bit more to do in order to cement his legacy.