LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Shows Off $1305 Outfit on Instagram Live

Savannah James, wife of LeBron James, was on hand during the Ohio Play-by-Play Classic on Dec. 17 at Nationwide Arena. Her sons play for Sierra Canyon.

Savannah James has carved out a spectacular career for herself as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. To add to her impressive resume, she recently launched a podcast called ‘Everybody’s Crazy’, alongside entrepreneur April McDaniel. During an Instagram Live, she shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the first episode of her podcast.

In the behind-the-scenes video, in late April, she wore a ribbed collar T-shirt with a multi-color pattern composed of black, white, red, and green. She also rocked a mesh shirt by Casa Blanca which cost $625. The Nigerian flag inspires the shirt, knitted with 100% organic cotton.

Meanwhile, she chose black Alexander Wang’s oversized cargo jeans, which retailed at $565, to compliment her Casa Blanca shirt. Additionally, to continue the black-white theme, she flashed her Nike Air Jordan Panda shoes known for being super comfortable. These shoes retailed at $115 and have been widely hailed by various people.

Thus, the total value of the outfit amounted to $1305 as the 37-year-old preferred to keep it simple and sweet. Despite its simplicity, the outfit made a strong impression and went perfectly with her easygoing personality. Apart from her outfit, her husband also made things interesting as he crashed her IG Live.

LeBron James jumps into his wife’s IG Live

LeBron James also made his presence felt during the behind-the-scenes IG Live and joined the fun. He referred to her podcast’s name and hilariously called himself “crazy” too. Meanwhile, he also dropped a joke about his perpetually flailing hairline and quipped about needing a wig soon.

However, his wife had other concerns. Savannah James complained about her partner missing a scheduled call and reminded him to “follow directions”.

LBJ loves to engage in such hearty banters with his high-school sweetheart. He also loves to prank her and showed that side of his after sealing the 2018 Finals Bearth. The former Cavs superstar used her phone and went on an IG Live from her Instagram handle. When Savannah James called him out, he quipped, “Why’s Savannah James mad at me for taking her phone?” Fans love to engage in such heartfelt moments of the couple.