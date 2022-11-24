“Quit Being a B***H”: When Dennis Rodman, Whose Partying Ruined His $27 Million Wealth, Verbally Abused His ‘Bedpartner’ Trishy Trish

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman is a man that has baffled the NBA community with his wild antics. Driven by his eccentric personality, Rodman likes to live his life on the edge. However, there are times, frequent times, when The Worm crosses the line. In an interview with the New Times, Rodman cursed his intimate partner in front of the reporter. His verbal badgering pushed Trishy Trish to tears.

In all honesty, Dennis the Menace has done a lot more in his life. He has been a questionable character his entire life. From calling Kim Jong-un his friend to drinking away his $27 million, he has defied society countless times.

In the early 2010s, Rodman had fallen prey to drinking. His personality became volatile and his decision-making flawed. Well, more flawed than it already was. In 2013, while interviewing with New Times, Rodman unleashed his fury on his then-intimate partner.

Dennis Rodman called Trishy Trish a b***h

Before the unfortunate interaction, Rodman took his entire entourage for an outing. During the costly dining, Dennis became annoyed with Trishy. Though not officially together, Rodman and Trish often shared the bed.

Terrence McCoy of the New Times wrote: “The bill was paid, and Rodman climbed into Lancaster’s silver SUV. They headed for her house near NE 73rd Street and Biscayne. Trishy Trish sat in the back. She’d been annoying him all day. One of his friends had called her a b***h, and this made Rodman wary of his bedmate. “Do one thing, Trish: Shut up,” Rodman growled after arriving at Lancaster’s. ‘Quit being a b***h.'”

The confrontation continued. The two went back and forth. Trish finally gave in to Rodman’s badgering. She apologized to him but The Worm still continued to rant at her. Trishy answered back by accusing Dennis Rodman of stressing her out every day. She announced to the world that it wasn’t easy living with Dennis.

The Worm burnt $27 million partying

Dennis Rodman was an exceptional player. He excelled in rebounding and created an incredible legacy. His terms with Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls cemented his name in history books.

Such an impressive career also earned him a lot of money. As per spotrac, Dennis made $27 million through his NBA paychecks. He is currently worth just $500,000. His excessive lifestyle and partying have caused his financial downfall.

