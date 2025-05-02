Rachel Nichols Expands On Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Future Following Potential Bucks Fallout

The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo is potentially up in the air. Days after the 30-year-old superstar and the Milwaukee Bucks were sent home by the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, speculation on whether or not the Greek Freak remains in the Midwest is now being discussed. One person who seems to have insider knowledge is Rachel Nichols. The Emmy-winning journalist discussed what’s next for Giannis on the latest edition of The Herd.

The Bucks’ entire 2024-2025 season was quite tumultuous. The team began 2-8 on the season and struggled to get back to the status quo. However, they did manage to improve their game as the season went on, and despite a 6-4 record in the final 10 games, they did finish in the No. 5 spot. In that entire time, Giannis played his heart out for the Bucks, but seeing as this team won a title back in 2021 and hasn’t come close since, his window for jumping ship has gotten a little bigger.

While pure speculation, this was what prompted Nichols to discuss future landing spots for the Greek Freak. One team that was brought up was the New York Knicks, and how they were still in need of some firepower to take down the Boston Celtics. “They (Knicks) are simply outmatched,” said Nichols. “They do need to make a move. They would like to make the biggest move possible. Is that Giannis Antetokounmpo?”

It didn’t take Nichols long to answer her own question. “I doubt it only because if Giannis does ask to get trade there will be other teams that will offer bigger packages for him.” She then went on to mention that the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, or even the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder could offer the nine-time All-Star a bigger financial package than New York.

Putting Giannis alongside Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama and 2025 rookie of the year Stephon Castle would create a dynamic trio for the Texas-based team. The Rockets would be a suitable landing spot for Giannis as well, as their team most likely needs one more piece to defeat the best the Western Conference has to offer.

The Rockets are currently fighting for their life against Steph Curry and the Warriors. Imagine how different that series would be if Antetokounmpo was banging off Draymond Green as opposed to Sengun.

Speaking of best in the West, Nichols dropping the Thunder as a potential landing spot is too scary to even think about. OKC is already a dominant offensive force thanks to SGA, Holmgren, Williams, and Hartenstein. Putting a big, strong body like Giannis as their 5 might make the KD Warriors look like a JV team.

That said, Giannis has yet to truly indicate that he wants to leave the Bucks. He’s said on numerous occasions that he loves playing for the city of Milwaukee and was ecstatic to have won a championship for the city. Does he roll the dice on another year? Or does he play the game that so many have played before him, and try to light a fuse in a new city? Only time will tell.