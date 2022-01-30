“Stephen Curry has missed more than 70% of his last 135 threes!”: StatMuse uncovers shocking stat as Warriors star’s cold stretch continues to haunt him

StatMuse uncovers shocking stat about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his cold shooting nights

Even fans of the Golden State Warriors will admit that things are starting to get worrying here.

After consistently upholding his title as the greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry has started to stumble a little bit. And just to be clear, we don’t say that someone has stolen that from him, frankly, we don’t even know if that’s possible. However, we’d be lying if we said that the man was himself.

As of this moment, Curry is currently averaging 41.5% from the field, and 37.6% from beyond the arc. Yes, those numbers aren’t exactly horrifying. But, given that Steph has never once averaged less 40% from beyond the arc in his whole career, for him to be closer to the 35% mark, than his career average of 42.8% from beyond the arc… yeah. By his standards, that is terrible.

Heck, in the last 5 games, the man has shot the three-ball horribly inefficiently, shooting 30.0%, 60.0%, 20.0%, 7.7%, 30.8%.

Just one performance with an efficiency higher than 35%.

But of course, it gets worse, as StatMuse uncovers yet another stat about Stephen Curry’s performances this season. And let’s just say, Warriors fans will want to look away, for this one.

Stephen Curry has missed 95 of his last 135 three-pointers according to StatMuse

Oh yes, you read that right. 95 of his last 135 three-point attempts have been misses. In percentage, that is 70.37%.

You don’t believe us? Well, to be honest, we don’t really blame you. At the end of the day, this is Stephen Curry after all. However… well just take a look at the tweet below.

Steph Curry hasn’t had back-to-back 50% shooting games since November. He has missed 95 of his last 135 threes. pic.twitter.com/v1USv479u5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2022

We know there are countless fans of the Chef who will absolutely hate this idea, and argue that it is impossible until kingdom come. But still, as fans of the NBA, are we starting to see the decline of Golden State Warriors’ number 30?

