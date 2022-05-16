‘Rajon Rondo calls his son a pu**y and pointed a gun at his wife over laundry’: Cavaliers’ guard’s baby mama levies allegations of abuse against him

Massive allegations are put up against Rajon Rondo regarding his unbelievable treatment of the mother of his children and kids

On the court, there aren’t many better than Rajon Rondo, than what he does.

He has been one of the best passers in the NBA for a long time now, busting out some of the flashiest moves in that department, even during the most pressing of times. Aside from that, as a guard defender, he isn’t bad at all, and of course, his shooting has been improving as well.

But, as good as he is on the court, it appears that he is just that much of a devil off it… and we don’t mean that in a good way.

Recently, the Cavaliers star was put on the spot when his long time girlfriend, and the mother of his two children made some very serious allegations against him. And well, let’s just say., you’re going to want to see it.

Rajon Rondo accused of indulging in violent behavior and issuing death threats to his own girlfriend and children

Rajon Rondo has always been one of the more emotional players on the court, no matter what the team. However, off it, it appears that the man goes too far on the regular.

Wondering what we’re talking about? Take a look at the tweet below.

According to his longtime girlfriend, Rajon Rondo is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. Rondo physically hits his son and calls him names like “pu**y” and accuses him of acting like a “b*tch.” Rondo is also accused of verbally assaulting his daughter. (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/JQUgXv0Gld — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) May 16, 2022

And frankly, NBA Twitter didn’t react in the calmest of ways,

These baby mommas love tearing down the character of the father… I rather hear his side of the story… There’s alway three sides to each story, His side, Her side, abd the truth… ha!!! — J-Dubb (@MinJ_dubb) May 16, 2022

You mean pussy and bitch — michael walker (@skunk_puddle) May 16, 2022

Yeah. ‘Not good’ isn’t quite the right phrase, is it?

For everyone involved here, we simply hope that this isn’t true.

But if it is, it’s fair to say we wouldn’t want this man earning millions of dollars just for the privilege of playing where only most dream to go.

We are talking about the NBA here, in case anybody was wondering.

