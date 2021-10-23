“Rajon Rondo makes interesting hand gesture to the fan”: Lakers reserve point guard gets fan expelled after altercation during Suns’ blowout win at Staples Center

Rajon Rondo got into it with a fan at the Staples Center during their blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.

It goes without saying that the Lakers have had a terrible start to their 2021-22 season. They lost a closely-fought opening day game to the Warriors at Staples to kick it off. And tonight, they got their teeth kicked in by a team clearly hungry to be back in the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson all had their moments as the Suns put them away without fuss. Phoenix held a lead as big as 31 points at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The blowout became much less apparent as both teams took their foot off the pedal. But there was one crowd incident that may have gone unnoticed in a game full of Shaqtin-a-Fool plays.

Also Read – If Klay Thompson comes back healthy, the Warriors might be champions this season! Stephen A. Smith makes a sensational claim in light of Stephen Curry’s recent 45-points spectacle.

Rajon Rondo gets fan expelled after altercation during Suns’ blowout win at Staples Center

It seems that a fan seated on the front row touched Rajon Rondo during the game without his approval. The Lakers’ point guard is a feisty man at the best of times. The losing feeling can’t have done much good to his mood.

Rondo took exception, waving his hand furiously at the security personnel close by him. It got to a point where security came down and escorted this fan off the premises, all while the Suns’ lead swelled in the 3rd.

Rondo making an interesting hand gesture at that fan. pic.twitter.com/PBxbJtQsHK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 23, 2021

Also Read – Ben Simmons needs to own up to his mistakes and fix some free throws! Former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce sends out a powerful message to the Sixers point guard.