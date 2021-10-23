Basketball

“Ben Simmons needs to own up to his mistakes and fix some free throws”: Former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce sends out a powerful message to the Sixers point guard

"Ben Simmons needs to own up to his mistakes and fix some free throws": Former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce sends out a powerful message to the Sixers point guard
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"If Klay Thompson comes back healthy, the Warriors might be champions this season": Stephen A. Smith makes a sensational claim in light of Stephen Curry's recent 45-points spectacle
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Ben Simmons needs to own up to his mistakes and fix some free throws": Former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce sends out a powerful message to the Sixers point guard
“Ben Simmons needs to own up to his mistakes and fix some free throws”: Former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce sends out a powerful message to the Sixers point guard

Philadelphia Eagles center and former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce offers a piece of advice…