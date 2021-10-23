“Ben Simmons needs to own up to his mistakes and fix some free throws”: Former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce sends out a powerful message to the Sixers point guard

Philadelphia Eagles center and former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce offers a piece of advice to Sixers point guard Ben Simmons. Kelce believes the controversy is a result of a lack of accountability.

The Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers dispute refuses to settle, with both parties being adamant on their stance. However, things have begun to get worse for both parties with the passing of each day. The 6″10′ guard was thrown out of practice for his unprofessional behavior recently. That also led to his suspension for the season opener.

If this wasn’t enough, Simmons recently complained of back stiffness and his mental health not being in the right frame for the Sixers match against the Nets today. However, many sources close to the Philadelphia team believe Simmons is faking an injury.

Recently, the team president Daryl Morey told the media that they would not buckle in the pressure to trade Simmons. Thus the situation seems to be getting worse with men of high position getting involved.

During a recent press meet, Eagles center Jason Kelce offered some words of wisdom to both the parties in the controversy. Having played over a decade in Philadelphia, Kelce’s words have credibility written all over it.

Jason Kelce asks Ben Simmons to focus on his game, and the city will love him.

Kelce has played his entire pro football career in Philadelphia so far. Thus he understands the sports culture in the city. During a recent press meet, the four-time pro bowl would give his take on the Ben Simmons situation.

“All that is because of a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes, and a lack to correcting things. If all that got corrected. You fix some free throws if you’re getting better as a player none of this is happening. So you can, everybody can complain about how tough this city is to play in, just play better man the city will love you.

Kelce sends a powerful message, having played in the city, he understands the fan culture. There is no denying that Simmons is a talented young player. However, his recent behavior had put him in a bad light.

Hopefully, Simmons is listening to the words of one of the most accomplished athletes in Philadephia, Jason Kelce.