“If Klay Thompson comes back healthy, the Warriors might be champions this season”: Stephen A. Smith makes a sensational claim in light of Stephen Curry’s recent 45-points spectacle

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes if Klay Thompson comes back healthy, the Golden State Warriors might win it all. Smith said this in light of Curry’s 45-points spectacle against the LA Clippers.

The Warriors dynasty isn’t over yet, according to First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith. It’s been two-year since the Dubs made it to the postseason after dominating the league for nearly a decade. Unfortunately, injuries got the better of the team. The worst is Klay Thompson’s back-to-back season-ending injuries.

In what many believed, the championship window for the dubs had closed. However, Stephen Curry’s performances over the past year have put the league on notice. The Warriors are certainly not done yet. Stever Kerr and co have championship DNA that should certainly help them in the upcoming season.

GSW drafted high first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. The Dubs await the return of their rookie center James Wiseman, who can ball. Thus keeping their core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and recently returned Andre Iguodala.

Also read: “If Klay Thompson is healthy in February, the Warriors are meeting the Lakers in the Conference Finals!”: Stephen A Smith re-iterates his faith in the Splash Brothers and Golden State

During a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith stated that the Warriors could be champions again. However, he added a healthy Klay would play a crucial factor.

Stephen A. Smith believes the Golden State Warriors can win a championship this season.

Smith’s comments come in light of Curry’s recent magnificent 45-point performance against the LA Clippers. The former unanimous MVP shot the daylights out of his opponents, scoring 25-points in the first quarter with a 100% FG.

With a healthy Klay expected to return this season, Smith has faith in the championship DNA of the Warriors. The First Take analyst believes Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are special.

“I have been on the record KP(Kendrick Perkins) bringing up the Warriors because I have been of the mindset that if Klay Thompson comes back healthy, the Warriors are going to the conference finals. I’d like to modify that if Klay Thompson comes back healthy, Kendrick Perkins, the Warriors might win it all. I really mean it. I am not playing with anybody.”

Damn right y’all. The @Warriors are THAT legit……if Klay Thompson returns healthy pic.twitter.com/cmjF4XMasR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 22, 2021

Smith has time and again stated that the Warriors have the best backcourt in NBA history, calling Steph Curry the best shooter created by God on multiple occasions. Curry was crowned scoring champion during the last season.

Also read: “Damian Lillard is a top-5 NBA player”: Stephen A Smith snubs James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, gets ESPN talking heads going ahead of 2021-22 NBA season tip-off

However, having missed two back-to-back seasons, it is highly doubtful that Klay can come back and be like he never left. Nonetheless, with their core intact and some good pieces around it, especially acquiring high-round draft picks, the Warriors look promising.