Rajon Rondo Thought LeBron James Retired, but a Prominent Lakers Personality Had Bigger Plans

LeBron James has always been the focal point of attention for the last 4 years, but Magic Johnson has him beat as a Laker great.

Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, Magic Johnson. Three elite passers and all of them have played for the Lakers. Sure, a random trio of names, but until April 2019, they were all employed by the Los Angeles Lakers. And then, right after their season finale against the Portland Trailblazers, shockwaves were sent.

Magic Johnson had announced his stepping down from basketball operations-news that did not reach the players quickly enough. Rondo thought LeBron James had announced his retirement, looking at the crowd that had assembled. Playing just one year with the Lakers does not do that to Rondo, but maybe 5 years might do it.

The news came as a shock to everyone—Johnson had just let go of the head coach not too long ago. Bringing in Frank Vogel was the last major decision he would take as President, a decision that would turn out to be a masterstroke.

Magic Johnson had sound reasoning behind his stepping down -It made sense that he stayed away from an official role

In his press conference, Magic said that he was feeling the pressure. He did not enjoy his time as he did before having a job, and it showed. The man was constantly in the spotlight, and unlike his time as a player, running an organization has a bigger effect on a person.

Magic decided to take a more passive role with the organization, being a mentor to the players instead. He took this decision and kept it, mum, until the presser because he felt like Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka would have convinced him to snap out of it.

LeBron James will look to build on what little he has left of the team Magic gave him – although there’s not much to expect

This season looks to be a continuation of the horror show that was the 21–22 season. Nothing has changed. The Lakers are still as bad, if not worse than they were a year ago. The problems that are posed when two ball handlers with massive egos play together are still there and haven’t been fixed.

One of them has to give up or move on, and that is not going to be James. He’s too big a star to consider giving up his powers. So, despite being a hall of Famer himself, Russell Westbrook is the one who needs to bite the bullet. His home life has not been great, to say the least.

Everyone that Magic Johnson had drafted and traded for is gone-the Lakers have 3 big names to show for it. A discombobulated big three that makes the LA Clippers the new showtime Lakers. LeBron James will be playing almost purely for personal glory this season.

