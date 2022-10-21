“YOU Brought Russell Westbrook, LeBron James!”: Stephen A Smith Screams Hysterically at Lakers Superstar After Recent Comments

Stephen A Smith has had enough of LeBron James and the Lakers already, just 2 games into their season

LeBron James and the Lakers might already be thinking about pulling the plug on this season.

Sure, Anthony Davis has looked very good, while the King himself can clearly still take over games, despite his age. And yes, while Russell Westbrook is still a pretty hit-or-miss type of player, certain parts of his game do seem to be improving.

But frankly, most of the rest of the cast needs to improve dramatically.

Lonnie Walker and Patrick Beverley are really good at defense. But a team, with them amongst its best shooters is never going to win.

Watching the team already crumbling the way it has, is unquestionably frustrating even the most loyal of fans. And apparently, it is something Stephen A Smith was able to ball up into some pretty rousing accusations while on air.

Also Read: Is Zach LaVine Playing Tonight Vs Wizards?: Bulls’ Stars Return From Surgery Expected to Be Very Soon

Stephen A Smith blames LeBron James for the state of the Lakers today

LeBron James has often been called LeGm in the past by countless entities with the purpose to troll. But apparently, Stephen A Smith is so infuriated at the King, he didn’t even think about doing him the honor.

Instead, all he did, was scream this out loud and clear, during his time on First Take.

“You had Kyle Kuzma… You had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They were members of the championship team, who by the way can put up buckets from the perimeter.

“And you were one of the people that encouraged the Lakers to unload that, so you could get a brother in Russell Westbrook that you yourself was on the court in Houston, in the bubble, in the playoffs against them saying he with us. Every time he had the ball.”

As always, Stephen A Smith sure does love being dramatic. However, he may not be completely wrong on this one.

Despite the Lakers’ playoff run coming to a disappointing end in 2021, most of their roster from back then was still the one that was 2020 champions. So frankly, it never really made sense for the organization to break up the band as quickly as they did.

But hey, hindsight is always 20/20, right?

What to expect from the Lakers this season?

While things are unquestionably looking bleak right now, all is not lost.

Anthony Davis has stayed healthy through the first two games, despite a nasty fall. LeBron James is still the King, and Russell Westbrook is starting to find his footing again, despite his recent performance without a single made field goal. His defense and first step on offense looked like they were back. It just wasn’t the Brodie’s game.

On top of that, the Lakers in general have some good defensive players on the roster, which is always nice.

You add all that together, and you have a team that can make the playoffs. Realistically, the 6th seed isn’t too much of an unrealistic goal.

But, LeBron James will have to find a way to win games if that is to happen by the season’s end.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Teams: What Teams Has ‘The Big Aristotle’ Played On During His 19-Year Career?