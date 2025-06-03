“Can Charles Barkley Talk About Fat Women in San Antonio?”: Shaquille O’Neal Has Only One Worry About Working With ESPN

Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal looks on during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game Legends Brunch at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The end of the Conference Finals officially concluded TNT’s coverage of the NBA. Fortunately for basketball fans, Inside the NBA has found a new home on ESPN. The entire cast is onboard for the 2025-26 season, but Shaquille O’Neal has one worry about the change.

The show’s final episode on TNT followed Game 6 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. In the final scene, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaq dropped their microphones and walked away while a crowd of fans showered them with praise.

Emotions were heavy for the majority of the cast with one exception — O’Neal.

“I don’t have emotions,” O’Neal said on The Pivot Podcast. “Am I sad the show is leaving? Yes, but I’ve been programmed to do something new after every four years.”

Shaq’s stepfather was a drill sergeant in the military who served in four-year intervals. O’Neal adopted this periodic shift at a young age. Having just finished his 12th year with TNT, he’s ready for something new.

ESPN is the world’s biggest sports network. With more eyes watching, there will potentially be a greater deal of sensitivity to what gets said on the show, and that worries Shaq.

“One thing I’m concerned with is we’re going on a bigger network. Will they be able to handle our shenanigans?” O’Neal said. “Can Charles Barkley talk about fat women in San Antonio?”

Inside the NBA’s unfiltered authenticity is what made the show such a fan favorite. Another ongoing ESPN program could provide Shaq some reassurance, as ESPN allows Pat McAfee to express himself with the use of explicit language on his self-titled The Pat McAfee Show.

Although Inside the NBA keeps its language relatively family-friendly, this points toward their show maintaining the same atmosphere present with TNT. The crew is sure to continue to entertain fans regardless.