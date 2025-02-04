“Better in Dallas Than He Was with the Lakers”: Marc Spears Predicts Anthony Davis Will Be ‘Outstanding’ for the Mavericks

Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis stands for the anthem before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This past weekend, NBA fans were treated to one of the most shocking trades in league history: the Dallas Mavericks sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakes in exchange for Anthony Davis. While many have taken to the rooftop to scream at the Mavs for ridding themselves of one of the best players in the game, there is one element that many are forgetting.

Davis is no scrub. The 10-time All-Star helped Lebron James and the Lakers win a ring in 2020, and now he has another opportunity to prove himself as he reclaims his health. Therefore, Marc Spears believes that Dallas fans should at least give AD a chance to prove himself.

Spears spoke about Davis’ future on the Mavericks during a recent edition of NBA Today. The longtime analyst explained why fans and players need to put some respect on AD’s name.

“Let’s put some respect on Anthony Davis’ name. I know that Luka is a sexy player, he’s fun to watch, he makes crazy shots and he’s an incredible scorer. Anthony Davis is going to be better in Dallas than he was with the Lakers.”

Marc Spears: “Let’s put some respect on Anthony Davis’ name. He’s gonna be better in Dallas than he was with the Lakers. Why? Cuz now he doesn’t have to play center anymore which I think it’ll make him more durable” pic.twitter.com/Bc4rc1LMSP — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 3, 2025

Spears then explained that now that he’s off the Lakers, AD doesn’t have to play center anymore. Instead he could play more freely as a #4 and take advantage of smaller players.

“Now he doesn’t have to play center anymore, which I think is going to make him more durable. He’s going to get more shots, he’s going to rebound better, he has size next to him, he ain’t got to guard these big guys anymore.”

Durability is essential in this league, something that Spears is quick to point out. He compared Davis to Draymond Green, another player he believes got banged up muscling it out against bigger players over the years.

Spears predicts that AD will now find more success utilizing the pick-and-roll off of smaller guys. Dallas has big men like Gafford and Lively to take care of big guys.

Anthony Davis is more comfortable as a forward

Marc Spears didn’t just make a wild prediction; he brought up a good point about Anthony Davis’ past. The 31-year-old dominated during his early seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he primarily played power forward.

His skills were best utilized in the 2017-2018 season when he was paired with Demarcus Cousins (Boogie), who played the 5 and helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals. In the 42 games they played together, AD averaged 26.5 points, 10+ rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

The Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship win also saw AD at the 4 position. On that roster along with AD and James was legendary big man Dwight Howard, as well as JaVale McGee and Devontae Cacok. These players allowed Davis to average 25 points throughout the finals, giving the team its eventual win over the Miami Heat.