Rapper Boosie Rips LeBron James’ Championship Odds in LA, Urges ‘King’ to Join 6x All-Star in the East

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ early offseason was headlined by rumors of him contemplating a move away from the Los Angeles Lakers to a team where he could play the role of the protagonist and compete for the championship. But for now, it looks like he’ll stay at the Crypto.com arena and don the purple and gold jersey. Lakers fans may be relieved, but not everyone is certain that it was the right move for his career.

James, now 40 years old, doesn’t have a lot of time to grab another ring to make it five. Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known among rap fans as Boosie BadAzz, feels that the Lakers isn’t the best place for him to chase that milestone. They won’t be contenders heading into the 2025/26 season, he feels.

In an interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie also brought up Luka Doncic. The Slovenian joined the Lakers this February and still has to prove he can play the lead role for the franchise, even though that is the vision they have for him as the new face of the team. LeBron cannot remain option number one, Boosie insisted. Instead, he wants The King to pack his bags and change time zones.

“I feel like ain’t nobody really believing them with LeBron aging,” Boosie said. “Luka gotta come back [from EuroBasket] and show ’em what it is…”

James’ game has not particularly slowed down by any means. He isn’t 2018 Bron anymore, of course, but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped having an impact. In the 24/25 season, he averaged 25 points per game, while also averaging 8 assists and rebounds respectively. That’s not a player who doesn’t have it in him anymore.

Boosie, however, doesn’t see anyone siding with the Lakers’ championship hopes because of James’ age. “I don’t think they really looking at Bron like a [man] who can take that motherf***** and win a championship by himself,” he added.

The 42-year-old rapper may have a point. He himself didn’t criticize James’ performances to be fair, just brought up the fact that not many “believe” in the roster. There’s reason to be slightly pessimistic, of course. After all, the Doncic an Bron duo got shafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 1 of the 2025 Playoffs.

So, what solution did Boosie have for the GOAT? Move back home.

James spent two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, first from 2003 to 2010 and then from 2014 to 2018. He delivered just one championship to the state he was born in, which is why the idea of joining forces with six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell for one final run could be the fairytale ending to one of the most glittering careers in NBA history.

“He say he ain’t got long, I say he should go to Cleveland and team up with them boys. Get one and call it a day. Him and Donovan Mitchell, with them two big old boys, [Evan] Mobley and them boys. That’s a hell of a team.”

The Cavaliers finished last season with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 64–18, but their playoff run ended with a 4–1 defeat to the Indiana Pacers in the second round. They need revitalizing to get over that hump, and who better to provide it than hometown hero Bron?