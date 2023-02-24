“Kevin Durant Was Finishing His Workout When I Arrived”: Deandre Ayton Would Need to Show Up Early as There’s a ‘Kobe Bryant’ in the Gym

Much like Kobe Bryant’s contagious work ethic made players around him follow it and become the better version of themselves, Kevin Durant coming to Phoenix is already changing things. Even for stars of the team like Deandre Ayton.

The Suns’ center has recently sworn to come early to practice after watching a 34-year-old, 2x Finals MVP finish his whole workout before he arrived at the gym on time.

Kevin Durant has a Kobe Bryant-like habit of coming to the gym early

Several athletes praise the Mamba Mentality, but only a few implement any of it, to achieve what they have been thriving for since they were kids. Durant, for one, took a leaf or two out of Kobe’s book directly, and it looks like, he has been following it spiritually all along.

What his new teammate, Deandre Ayton said of him recently certainly says so.

Deandre Ayton said he needs to show up earlier after seeing Kevin Durant finishing his workout when he arrived. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 23, 2023

“Less smiles, more seriousness.” Deandre Ayton said the competitive atmosphere in The Lab is a “little denser” since Kevin Durant arrived: pic.twitter.com/LtW0BEz7ta — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) February 23, 2023

Since he was a rookie, Durant had the privilege to share the court with the Mamba and also be his teammate when representing the States in the Olympics.

He is among the few of his and the later generations, who were not just fans of Bryant but followed his advice and work ethic to become what they’ve become.

KD can revolutionize the Suns

NBA players generally arrive to practice at around 10-10:30 in the morning according to most franchises’ schedules. DA saying KD was over with his whole workout when he arrived (on time, obviously, that is why Ayton told the story) means he opened up the gym at 6 or 7 a.m.

One of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all-time, a 4x scoring champ who has already won 2 championships and probably has nothing more to prove to anyone (except for Charles Barkley maybe) is setting the precedent of something that will reflect in each player’s game when they share the floor with him.

And knowing how good Chris Paul and Devin Booker already are at their positions, this change will make them invincible when they are through with the chemistry with the Slim Reaper.

