Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Digs Up Kobe Bryant and Hulk Hogan’s Photos for Brilliant Father’s Day Wish

It’s Father’s Day and sons and daughters around the world are busy giving their father’s their best. The same goes for NBA superstars, with many father’s still in the league and some sons in there as well. A perfect example is Shareef O’Neal. The son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal currently plays with the NBA G League Ignite. Well, he dug up some old pictures of his father with Kobe Bryant and Hulk Hogan, sharing these along with his love for his old man via Instagram.

Shaq and Shareef share a very special relationship that has grown strong with time, hardship, and a love for one another. And, while all of Big Diesel’s kids wished him a happy Father’s Day, Shareef went the extra mile. He went back in time to find the appropriate picture to truly show his appreciation for his father on this day.

Shareef O’Neal shares throwback photos of Shaquille O’Neal with Kobe Bryant and Hulk Hogan on Father’s Day

Shareef O’Neal took the time to wish his father Shaquille O’Neal a happy Father’s Day with some throwback photos. Sharing them on his IG story, the photos all feature Shaq with some very significant figures in his life.

The first picture in question shows Shaq with one of Shareef’s “uncles”, Kobe Bryant. The next two saw a young O’Neal having the time of his life, shooting a promo with legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan and having fun at what seems to be a water park on top of a swim ring. However, it is the last photo that really tugs at the heartstrings.

In what can only be described as an incredibly cute picture, The Big Aristotle can be seen lost in thought as he holds up baby Shareef who he is twining with thanks to the oversized leather jackets they are both wearing.

It certainly is a fitting tribute to the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. But, Shareef wasn’t the only one to pay homage to Shaq. His other children also shared their wishes on social media.

Shaq’s other kids also wished him a very happy Father’s Day

Shareef wasn’t the only one of Shaq’s kids to wish him a happy Father’s Day. Me’Arah and Amirah also took to Instagram to wish the big man, sharing photos of themselves with him. His two other sons, Myles and Shaqir are yet to post anything, but it is still early in the day. And, finally, Taahirah, Shaq’s oldest isn’t on social media, but she probably gave her dad a call.

One thing is for certain, Shaq is deeply loved by all his children. Each and everyone are grateful for his love and support. And their wishes are a true testament to what a great father he is.