Rare footage of LeBron James playing with Bronny James and Bryce James at the 2010 All-Star Game

Lakers’ LeBron James was putting up shots alongside Bryce and Bronny James back in Dallas before the 2010 All-Star Game

LeBron James is one of the most prolific athletes of the 21st century. In his 19-year career, the King has shown us how all-rounded and dominant he is. Now that he’s about to start his 20th season, he is chasing his fifth ring while waiting for his son Bronny to join the NBA and play one season with him.

However, the path to the fifth ring wouldn’t be as simple. The Los Angeles Lakers have failed to secure any big-name free agents. In the meantime, LeBron’s two sons, Bronny and Bryce, have started showing how spectacular they are.

Bronny is about to start his senior year in Sierra Canyon and is a 6’3 guard. His younger brother Bryce is only 15 years old and is estimated to be 6’5 or 6’6. The two were recently spotted working out with LeBron at the Lakers’ facility.

LeBron, Bryce and Bronny all playing above the rim at the Lakers facility 👀 (via: @KingJames IG) pic.twitter.com/I6qvJFSFRx — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 2, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as 6’9” LeBron James puts in work with 15 y/o Bryce James and 17 y/o Bronny James at the Lakers facility

Rare footage of LeBron James with Bronny and Bryce

Since they were born, both Bronny and Bryce James have been assumed to follow in LBJ’s footsteps and become the next big NBA stars. The pressure has been on level 100 for the kids since Day 1.

Both of them are starting to show up and show the world what they’re capable of. LeBron James has given them the resources to do whatever they want, but at the same time, they’ve both chosen to be around basketball ever since they could walk.

In 2010, Bronny was five years old, and Bryce was three when they were on the court with LBJ, getting shots up before the All-Star Game.

LeBron James with Bronny and Bryce at the 2010 All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/mDF2ICOmvX — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) August 4, 2022

Also Read: LeBron James approves Bronny James’ 3 tattoos, including 1 on the neck before college recruitment

The two kids have the launchpad for success, and hopefully, they’d utilize it to the max.