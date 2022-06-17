“Rare footage of Skip Bayless and Stephen A saying LeBron James was better than Michael Jordan”: When certified LBJ haters put the Lakers star over Bulls legend

Skip Bayless once openly complimented Lakers star LeBron James over Bulls legend Michael Jordan during a show with Stephen A Smith

When it comes to roasting and hating on players, there is no king more powerful than Skip Bayless.

Over the course of the 2022 NBA Finals, with no LeBron James present, the man took it upon himself to roast Stephen Curry as much as he could. But frankly, if the Lakers superstar was in the Finals, you best believe all gloves would’ve been off.

Over the years, Bayless has become a bit famous for clowning on James. And why wouldn’t he? The man usually talks about how the King would NEVER even hold a candle to the sheer greatness of Michael Jordan.

But, what if we told you there was a time when Skip Bayless backed LeBron James over MJ, on live, national television. Heck, what if we showed you the clip of him doing it?

Unbelievable right?

Well then, let’s get into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless once announced his belief that LeBron James is a better overall player than Michael Jordan ever was

We can understand if some of you believe that the subheading and the title is nothing more than clickbait. But we assure you, it’s all real.

And, if you still don’t believe us, then take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Back when Skip Bayless and Stephen A would flat out say LeBron is a better basketball player than Jordan ever was… pic.twitter.com/WTtUumzqlG — Masked In LA 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) June 16, 2022

Magnificent, isn’t it?

For all you LeBron James stans out there, you’re welcome. You can now hold this over that 70-year-old man for the rest of his life, no matter what he says. And frankly, we sure hope you will.

