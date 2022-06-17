‘I’m gonna go Michael Jordan, won’t play for another coach besides Steve Kerr’: Klay Thompson channels his inner MJ to show appreciation to Warriors head coach

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson releases heartwarming statement about head coach Steve Kerr after winning the 2022 NBA championship

Despite suffering two of the worst injuries imaginable in basketball, Klay Thompson has managed to win his 4th NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. That is nothing less than incredible.

Sure, during this season, and postseason, there were times when he looked like a mere shell of himself. However, when it came down to it when his team needed him to make a big shot, at least most times, the man delivered.

After closing out the 2022 NBA Finals in 6 games, there was, of course, quite a bit of celebration. But as is the media, both Klay and head coach Steve Kerr just had to be interrupted for their thoughts on the whole ordeal. And an excerpt from that is exactly what we’re here to bring to you today.

You see, the Splash Brother was asked a rather interesting question with regards to which other coach he’d like to play under, in the NBA. And well, let’s just say, his answer left Steve Kerr grinning from ear to ear.

Klay Thompson announces that he will go Michael Jordan, and not play for any head coach apart from Steve Kerr in the NBA

Just so we’re clear here, no there have been no Klay Thompson trade rumors. But still, it appears that Isiah Thomas and the crew just had to ask. And well, just as we said earlier on, his response had Steve Kerr blushing. Heck, it probably left most fans of the Warriors blushing.

Take a gander at the clip below.

Klay Thompson says “I’m gonna go Michael Jordan, won’t play for another coach besides Steve” pic.twitter.com/MKX3LHjkpJ — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 17, 2022

Nothing like a Klay story that warms your heart right up! Then again, is there an anecdote out there about the player that doesn’t do the job?

