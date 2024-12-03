Rashad McCants Throws His LeBron James Lakers Jersey Away After Watching LBJ Airball A 3

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 109-80 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves saw their lowest scoring game of the LeBron James era. The last time they scored just 80 or fewer points in four quarters was all the way back on January 22nd, 2017.

James struggled against the lengthy Minnesota defense all night, finishing with just 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 turnovers. For many fans, this blowout brought the Lakers’ contender status into question, but for Rashad McCants, the reaction was a bit stronger.

The former Minnesota shooting guard was on Gil’s Arena, watching the Lakers-Wolves game as it unfolded. During the third quarter, with the Lakers down 12, LeBron received a screen from Dalton Knecht and took a three-pointer from the right wing. Unfortunately, the shot would miss everything by a wide margin.

James’ airball clearly frustrated McCants, who was wearing the King’s jersey and a crown to support the four-time MVP. After watching the play, the 2005 NCAA champion took off the crown and jersey in exasperation.

Rashad takes off jersey and throws it after LeBron AIRBALLS three-pointer 😭😭 (🎥: @SoundbiteKing , @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/6iQxFruDtO — Playback (@WatchPlayback) December 3, 2024

It’s certainly a confusing time to be a Lakers fan. Their previous win, against the 14th seeded Jazz, came down to the wire, suggesting to many that JJ Redick’s side might not be able to hold their own against the NBA’s championship contenders.

LeBron in particular has struggled over the recent stretch, especially from three-point range. His third quarter airball was one of his four three-point attempts last night, of which he converted none. That puts the King in rather terrible company as he has shot 0-of-19 from deep over the last four games.

He went 0-of-2 against the Spurs, following it up with an 0-of-4 showing against OKC. However, his worst long-range display came against the Jazz when he shot an abysmal 0-of-9 from long range. It’s not a good look, but Rashad McCants was probably looking for an excuse to dispose of his James jersey anyway.

Rashad has not liked LeBron James for over two decades

After winning the NCAA championship with the North Carolina Tar Heels, McCants joined the NBA in 2005. However, by 2009, the guard would be out of the league. In that stretch, he faced the King seven times, losing six of those matchups as James averaged 37.4 points per game against him.

However, it wasn’t that thrashing that colored his distaste for James. In 2001, Rashad was a rising star, averaging 26 points per game for New Hampton School and earning New Hampshire Player of the Year recognition. His accomplishments would soon be overshadowed by a high school phenom from St. Vincent-St. Mary high school.

On a previous episode of Gil’s Arena, Rashad shared how that phase birthed his hatred for the King. “The Parade All-American magazine, that **** popped up out of nowhere in the magazine. I’m like who the f**k is this n***a? It’s supposed to be me and all these n****s, and this n***a popped up and they put him above me,” McCants shared with Gilbert Arenas. “Ever since then, he’s been on my hit list.”

The timeless superstar on his hit list is facing a stretch of off-games. But after 22 years in the NBA, LeBron certainly knows how to bounce back from poor performances. So Rashad should enjoy this moment while he can.