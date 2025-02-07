Kendrick Perkins Refuses to Back Down Despite Kevin Durant’s Ridicule, Calls Himself “the Glue”

Feb. 10, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) talks to Kendrick Perkins (5) in the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no love lost between Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins. The two used to be very close but that is no longer the case, and their recent back-and-forth online is proof of that. Durant publicly responded to Perkins’ initial claims, but the former player-turned-media member won’t let KD have the final say.

Advertisement

This entire series of events began following Perkins’ comments stating Durant wasn’t the leader on those Thunder teams. However, he didn’t mention Russell Westbrook or James Harden as the leaders either. Instead, he stated that the true leader was himself. Durant addressed Perkins’ comments stating, “This comment is by far the craziest sh*t I’ve seen this week.”

I know this may be a reach but this comment is by far the craziest shit I’ve seen this week https://t.co/kNbncZhIUH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2025

However, the interaction doesn’t end there. Perkins made sure he wouldn’t go down without a fight. He responded to Durant’s comments on X doubling down on his position as a leader on those Thunder teams. He said,

“I was the glue. KD knows. When I got in there, I made sure that everyone was on the same page. I made sure we were all a unit…Ask Troy Weaver, Sam Presti, you can even ask Scott Brooks. KD knows!”

Kendrick Perkins fired back at Kevin Durant, saying he was the ‘glue’ of the Thunder “I was the glue. KD knows. When I got in there, I made sure that everyone was on the same page. I made sure we were all a unit…Ask Troy Weaver, Sam Presti, you can even ask Scott Brooks. KD… pic.twitter.com/sKVW7e5tq2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 7, 2025

Perkins firmly believes he was the leader for his role off the court. He confessed that he was responsible for making sure everyone on the team was on the same page. He even brought up the team’s front office and coaching personnel as witnesses for his leadership skills. Veterans are important on any team, which Perkins was for the Thunder. But he wasn’t the only veteran on that Thunder roster.

Kevin Durant’s Thunder teams had a strong vet presence

The Thunder traded for Perkins during the 2010-11 NBA season. He made his impact as a veteran during his first full season with the team as they made the 2012 NBA Finals. Perkins’ contributions were certainly great, but he wasn’t the only veteran on the team whose voice held power.

Two players on that team played in more seasons than Perkins. Those players were Nazr Mohammed (13 years) and Derek Fisher (15 years). At the time, Perkins was in his eighth year in the NBA. However, another player iconically known for his leadership on the Thunder was Nick Collison. His contributions resulted in OKC raising his jersey to the rafters.

While Perkins’ leadership qualities can’t be denied, it’s asinine to claim he was the sole voice of maturity and reason on that team. There were plenty of veterans who helped lead the Thunder to multiple successful seasons during Durant’s tenure with the franchise.