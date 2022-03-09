Is Lonzo Ball playing tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Chicago Bulls release knee injury update for their guard ahead of the clash against Cade Cunningham and co.

Ahead of their clash against the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls release an injury report update on the availability of Lonzo Ball.

The Bulls have been an immensely improved group of players this season. This past summer, the front office managed to acquire excellent perimeter defenders in Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, apart from the huge addition of DeMar DeRozan.

So far, Zo has been having a tremendous stint in his first year with the Bulls franchise. Apart from being a menace of the defensive end, Ball has been the primary playmaker to run alongside Zach LaVine and Deebo.

Playing some of the best basketball while shooting the rock at the highest efficiency of his young career, the team has definitely been missing the former UCLA Bruins’ presence on the hardwood for over a month now.

Injuries have unfortunately been a huge issue for Lonzo in his 5th professional campaign. After entering the league’s health and safety protocol early this season, Ball suffered a bone bruise back in January causing him to be sidelined for a few games. Later in the month, the two-way point guard sustained yet another horrific torn meniscus.

Will Lonzo Ball be suiting up to play against the Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena tonight?

Initially, when Ball was examined, reports suggested he could be out for as much as 8 weeks. It’s been more than a month and a half since Lonzo played his last game. Since then, the 6-foot-6 guard has gone on to miss a total of 25 games.

Even though Lonzo took part in individual, non-contact workouts today, he is expected to sit out against the Pistons tonight. According to Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson, Ball is yet to start lateral running/cutting so his potential practice clearance projects are to be later than Alex Caruso’s and Patrick Williams’.

Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso will need to be checked out by doctor again before he’s cleared for contact. That date is not set. Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams did individual, non-contact work today. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 6, 2022

Ball hasn’t started lateral running/cutting so his potential practice clearance projects to be later than Caruso’s and Williams’. https://t.co/hhais4iSdK — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 8, 2022

Apart from missing the services of Lonzo, Williams, and Caruso, Nikola Vucevic is also listed as “questionable” for Wednesday night’s clash. However, with DeMar and LaVine playing at All-NBA level, it should be able to snap their 5-game losing streak.