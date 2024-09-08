Ray Allen Explains Why LeBron James Isn’t GOAT Over Michael Jordan: “He Ain’t Even as Great in All Those Categories”

Miami Heat shooting guard Ray Allen (34) restrains small forward LeBron James (6) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Heat defeated the Warriors 92-75. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The NBA’s GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James is the most tiresome subject and has been discussed to no end over the past few years. Often, fans, analysts, and former players parrot the same talking points in favor of their pick. However, once in a while, someone pops up with a fresh take, like Ray Allen did recently.

In a video circulating on social media, the Hall of Famer is seen indulging in a passionate discussion with some young fans. They seemingly argued that James is the greatest ever. The 49-year-old NBA legend refuted them by listing several key traits and asking whether the Lakers superstar is the best at any. The fans had no choice but to respond with a negative. Allen asked,

“Is he (LeBron James) a great free-throw shooter? Is he a great 3-point shooter? Is he a great dribbler? So you’re saying he’s the GOAT, but he ain’t even as great in all those categories.”

The kids then asked him whether Jordan was his pick in the GOAT debate and he responded, “Yes.”

Ray Allen explaining why Lebron isn’t the goat pic.twitter.com/5eLzGHyBJz — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) September 7, 2024

James might not be the greatest shooter or dribbler, but his versatility, and longevity are a cut above any player in NBA history. These intangibles have enabled him to average an impressive stat line – 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists – across a distinguished 21-year career.

Allen’s logic also refutes his own claim. The Lakers superstar is not a great free-throw shooter, three-point shooter, or dribbler. However, Jordan isn’t the best in history at any of those skills either. So picking the Bulls icon as the GOAT after making the argument that James wasn’t proficient at a few traits seems illogical.

The Hall of Famer spent two seasons as James’ teammate and the duo even won a championship together in 2013. However, watching him up and close wasn’t enough for Allen to crown him the greatest of all time.