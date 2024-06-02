Nikola Jokic Hoping for ‘Best Friend’ Luka Doncic to Win NBA Championship Resurfaces on X

Despite getting eliminated early from the playoffs, it isn’t all doom and gloom for Nuggets’ superstar Nikola Jokic. Luka Doncic, one of Jokic’s closest friends in the NBA has won the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks and will be going to the NBA Finals. Even though this will be the first NBA Finals for Doncic, Jokic wanted his best friend to get there in 2023. In a recently resurfaced clip, the Joker wishes a journey into the NBA Finals for the 25-year-old Mavs star.

The clip reposted by Jeremy Nicolls on X is from the 2023 All-Star media day. During his conversation with the reporters, Jokic was asked which team he would want to see win in the Finals if the Nuggets failed to qualify. The Joker said, “If we don’t make it, I mean Luka of course because he’s my… really good friend.” For a moment, before calling Luka a “good friend”, Jokic almost called him his best friend.

Jokic said if he doesn’t win the championship, he would want Luka to win it all. He thought we didn’t hear him almost say “best friend” 😂 pic.twitter.com/zylchavTwk — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) May 31, 2024

The fans know that Jokic isn’t the most expressive person in the NBA. The Serbian keeps a poker face even if he loses a game or when he wins an NBA Championship. So, his hesitation in calling Luka his best friend is understandable, but the two of them really share a great bond. Despite the best wishes from his friend, the Mavs star failed to make it to the playoffs and Jokic ended up winning the title.

However, this year the script is running a little differently. While Jokic was knocked out of the Semifinals, Luka made his way into the Finals. Fans also like to joke about Luka “avenging” Jokic by defeating the team that knocked his Nuggets out. Besides that, the Mavericks are extremely lethal so far in the postseason as they’ve cruised past some of the best teams to reserve a spot in the Finals. With the duo of Luka and Kyrie Irving dominating the league so far, maybe this time Jokic’s wishes will end up becoming true.

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokić’s friendship

The bromance of Luka and Jokic has been subtle but impactful. Even though both of them have a very reserved personality, fans have noticed that they enjoy each other’s company. Over the years, the All-Star Weekends have been a great platform where we get to see them bonding with one another. Apart from playing pranks during the 2024 All-Star Weekend, Jokic also unveiled his wish to team up with his friend.

No one had more fun than Jokic and Luka this weekend 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HwqOGms5Kd — DNVR Sports (@DNVR_Sports) February 19, 2024

When asked by a reporter in Serbian if he would be open to playing together with Luka, the Joker said, “I don’t know. It’s possible. I don’t want to leave Denver. I like it there and it’s a great organization. But if Luka gets pissed off in Dallas he can come.” For someone who doesn’t express himself much despite being a public figure, Jokic said a lot. The only problem with his wish is that Luka is also very comfortable in Dallas. So, for now, fans will have to wait for the All-Star Weekends to watch them have fun together.