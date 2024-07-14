Charles Barkley Warriors: What Did Chuck Say About The Dubs 2025 Title Chances?

Charles Barkley has been away from the NBA for a while now. However, he does still love the sport, as he recently agreed to discuss multiple topics during a recent interview with Sportscenter. And during this time, he said a little something about the Golden State Warriors that Stephen Curry may not be all too fond of.

Sir Charles has never been one to hold his tongue on any matter, even when his opinion may be a tad harsh. So, when he was asked about the Warriors’ chances to win an NBA championship soon, it was no surprise to see him turn down the possibility outright. However, he was sympathetic towards the team in his explanation.

He made it clear that he took nothing away from Golden State, saying that they had simply gotten old. He then emphasized just how difficult a conference the West had gotten, which only hurt the Warriors’ chances further. In the end, he simply reiterated that while the Warriors had a good run, their time was up.

“They [the Warriors] had a great run. They just got older, and that happens to all great teams. You get older and you can’t [compete]. Listen, I don’t think anybody want to see that Oklahoma City Thunder… The West is going to be so much better. But the Warriors had their run, it was great for the NBA. But they were in the play-in! They weren’t even in the playoffs!”

Now, Barkley’s words are hardly nice. However, he may have a point here. Of course, the Golden State Warriors are still in the hunt for Lauri Markannen. However, their championship core has fallen apart. Stephen Curry may still be close to the peak of his prowess, but Klay Thompson has left and Draymond Green is a shell of the player he once was.

Additionally, their support players also leave a lot to be desired, with players such as Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski still prone to inconsistency. It may be time to call it, as far as the Golden State Warriors front office is concerned. And with Curry also dropping subtle hints regarding this topic, things just aren’t looking very rosy for a Bay Area side anymore.

Stephen Curry has changed his opinion slightly on being a ‘Warrior for life’

Chef Curry has always claimed that he will stay with the Golden State Warriors for as long as he can, all his career if he is allowed to. And for years, he never really said anything contrary. Yet, when he was asked the same question after Klay Thompson’s move, this is what he said, per NBC Sports,

“I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life… It’s always been my goal, and I’m saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.”

As someone who values his relationships with people as much as he does, it appears that Klay’s move shifted the needle a bit for Curry. While he may not be asking for a trade anytime soon, it does seem that Steph is not as committed to the Warriors as he once was. Of course, it is impossible to blame him in this situation. Perhaps, the Golden State might have to prepare to rebuild the roster in the future.