“Ray Allen knew Stephen Curry was coming, and now Curry has crossed him, with ease!”: Warriors’ MVP now holds the NBA record for most 3 Pointers Made (Regular season+Playoffs)

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry overtakes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made all-time, including regular season and playoffs

The Golden State Warriors are well on their way to record their 11th win for the season. Hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight, the Dubs hold a 22 point lead in the 4th quarter. The Warriors would like to secure this win before they go on their 4-game East road trip.

Stephen Curry understood the assignment and came out guns blazing. He started the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

comin’ in hot

shoot that shot 📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/pvi2LwlwrC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 13, 2021

Curry exit the game with 40 points and 5 assists, making 9/17 3 pointers while doing so. In the process, Steph overtook Ray Allen as #1 on the NBA All-Time 3 pointers made(regular season and playoffs).

Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs) Curry: 3359+

Allen: 3358 pic.twitter.com/1rTcEAAMnP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2021

NBA Fans react to Stephen Curry passing Ray Allen for the top spot

Stephen Curry has been brilliant in the last 8 years. He has changed the league for good, and made a name for himself while doing so. Tonight, he etched his name in the record books once again, as he became the NBA leader in 3-pointers made all-time, regular season and playoffs included.

Ray Allen still holds the record for the most 3-pointers made in a regular season. He is 77 3-pointers ahead of Curry for the same.

NBA Fans reacted to accomplishment tonight. They were all in awe, as one should be, after watching Stephen Curry.

Best to ever do it — Scuf (@Scufn_) November 13, 2021

he breakin the 3pt reg season total on klays return game — ً (@dubsfantee) November 13, 2021

Steph could miss over 520 3 pointers in a ROW and still have a higher career 3 pt % than ray Allen And hes doing this as the first option, often off the dribble, from 10-15 feet further back, and around double and triple teams. — Zion.da.Don (@DonZionda) November 13, 2021

Greatest shooter of all time — DTMP | Matthew 🇺🇸 (@twazzlerz) November 13, 2021

All Warriors fans would hope that Steph can continue his hot streak. If Curry stays the way he is, the rest of the team keeps contributing, and we get a healthy Klay Thompson back, a trip to the NBA Finals doesn’t seem like a lofty goal.