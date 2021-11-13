"Stephen Curry doesn't have his jersey retired by Davidson yet...because he hasn't graduated": Mike Breen and Mark Jackson remonstrate at obsolete rule by fringe NCAA contenders

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry doesn’t have his Davidson jersey retired, all because of an obsolete college rule

In the last 10 years, one player has done to the league what no one else could manage to do. Wardell Stephen Curry II has revolutionized the NBA and changed the way teams approached the 3-point line. In the process of doing so, Curry has won quite a few accolades as well. He is a 3x NBA Champion, 2x NBA MVP, 7x NBA All-Star, 4x NBA First Team, and so much more.

When all is said and done, Steph would have his jersey hanging from the Chase Center rafters, and a possible statue outside it. A few years ago, Steph had gotten his jersey retired by his high school Charlotte Christian. However, the same cannot be said about his alma mater Davidson. They have refused to retire his jersey, well at least until he fulfills one of their conditions.

Mike Breen and Mark Jackson discuss Stephen Curry and his Davidson jersey retirement

The Warriors are playing the Bulls tonight, and Mike Breen and Mark Jackson are covering the broadcast. During the second quarter, the two talked about how Chase Center is about to host Stephen Curry’s alma mater, Davidson, as they come to face the SF Men’s basketball team. Talking about Davidson, the two talked about how Curry hasn’t had his jersey retired there yet.

Why you ask? All because Stephen Curry hasn’t graduated from college yet, and some NCAA rules prohibit the college from retiring his jersey till he does so.

Kerith Burke talked to Steph about the same previously as well. Steph joked that his eldest daughter Riley, may get her degree before he gets a chance to get his own.

Steph and I talked about this recently. He said he wants to get his degree eventually and that he’s close to having the credits, but he joked Riley might get her degree before him. He’s attending to other things 😉https://t.co/jBkUJMIPpG — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) January 15, 2019

During his three seasons at Davidson, Curry averaged 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals, all while shooting over 41% from deep. He led Davidson to their black horse run back in the NCAA tournament, taking down some big names while doing so.

There is no doubt that Steph deserves to have his Davidson jersey retired. However, our best guess is that would happen after he hangs up his NBA boots.