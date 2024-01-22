“When I Come To These New Teams They Don’t Trust Me”: Kevin Durant Delves Into Why He Needs To Prove He’s A ‘Trustworthy Soldier’

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever grace the league. Despite the impressive list of accolades he’s won, Durant is often criticized for being disloyal. Having switched franchises at a rapid pace, in a recent interview, KD admitted that he understood why he had to prove his loyalty whenever he joined a new team.

Back in December, amid the Phoenix Suns’ losing skid, reports suggested that Kevin Durant was getting frustrated. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, KD wasn’t a huge fan of the Suns’ subpar performances and the team’s injury-riddled roster. Arizona sports fans were concerned. Several enthusiasts believed that the star forward would jump ships yet again.

Recently, the Slim Reaper addressed these concerns. At first, the 2014 MVP claimed that Wojnarowski was wrong, implying that he wasn’t “frustrated” for any of the provided reasons. Later, the two-time champ admitted that he had to constantly prove his loyalty to the fanbase of the franchise he’s representing because he moved around often.

“Suns fans, in particular, really believed Woj when he said that... When I come to these new teams, they don’t trust me, for one. I got to prove to them every day that I’m a trustworthy soldier for the team. I’ve moved around so many times, I understand the fans don’t trust me or they’re on edge about me leaving potentially,” KD said.

It is extremely mature of KD to not feel attacked after his loyalty was so strongly questioned. The fans are not wrong for giving in trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant. Ending his stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016, the Durantula has represented three franchises since then – the Golden State Warriors, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Phoenix Suns. Today, while the star has voiced his loyalty to Phoenix, fans continue to wonder how long it will be before this falters.

Kevin Durant has often justified his moves

Kevin Durant was the most hated character when he parted ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors. Even though the move turned out to be successful, winning two championships, fans often criticize the superstar for joining the “superteam”.

Back in 2018, CJ McCollum gave his opinions on KD’s move to play for the San Francisco side. McCollum used an analogy of two gangs, implying that Durant abandoned his “brothers” and joined the other “gang”.

Being extremely active on social media, the multiple-time scoring champ was quick enough to leave a reply to McCollum’s tweet. Trying to justify his move, the then-GSW star refuted CJ by simply laughing it off.

So,I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your fuckin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya

A few seasons later, once Durant had lost faith in the Brooklyn Nets, he again justified his decision of demanding a trade from the franchise. While being constantly ripped apart with his integrity being questioned, the former Texas Longhorn explained how he was helping the league. According to the forward, his trade request was increasing the NBA’s popularity.

“I don’t think it’s bad for the league. It’s bringing more eyes to the league, more people are more excited. The tweets that I get, the news hits that we got from me being traded, Kyrie being traded, it just brings more attention to the league and that’s really what rakes the money in, when you get more attention,” KD said.

This year, the Phoenix Suns’ big three have showcased their off-court chemistry on several occasions. Additionally, the Suns have also found their winning ways. Hence, it seems highly unlikely that Kevin Durant would be asking for a trade any time soon.