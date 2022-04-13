“Uncertainty of how I was going to play again was f**king with me every day”: Kevin Durant opens up about injury that changed his career on JJ’s pod

Kevin Durant suffered a devastating ruptured right Achilles tendon injury that would rule him out of the 2019 NBA Finals and the following season.

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a basketball court. The 4-time NBA Scoring Champion, 2-time Finals MVP, League MVP, and 2-time NBA Champion is a surefire Hall of Famer.

Brooklyn’s Number 7 makes scoring look easy and puts even the best defenders in the league to shame with his unguardable moves on the court.

Did you know that in 2010

2011

2012

2014 Kevin Durant lead the League in scoring, 4 times in 5 years. pic.twitter.com/wOJLr4NrqI — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) April 12, 2022

Also Read: “Didn’t Kevin Durant suffer from Luka Doncic’s injury before his Achilles tear?!”: NBA Redditor brings forth horrifying potential of Mavericks star ahead of 2022 playoffs

Kevin Durant: “I knew it was going to be a struggle coming back, The uncertainty of how I was going to play was f**king with me every day”

KD sat down with former NBA player JJ Redick to talk about the unfortunate injury he suffered during game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The injury occurred in the 2nd quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. Durant was just returning from a calf injury that had kept him out of the previous 9 games and was desperately needed in order to save the Warrior’s season who were down 3-1 at that point.

‘Easy Money Sniper’ had scored 11 points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, around the 9:51 mark, he tried a crossover move on former teammate Serge Ibaka but instead lost the ball and fell to the ground in pain clutching his right Achilles tendon.

He had to be taken back to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game. An MRI later revealed that Durant suffered a torn Achilles.

The rehab and the return of The Slim Reaper

KD told Redick that he had self-doubts about whether he could pull up on fast breaks, whether he could still get to the rim and jump off his right leg or whether he could still be able to dunk.

In Durant’s mind, it was all a step-by-step process – firstly, get through the preseason, then the regular season, and finally when the playoffs arrive, that is when you play the best and move on from the setback.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan is the Best Scorer in NBA history over Kevin Durant”: Stephen A. Smith says mentality is the factor why he keeps His Airness over The Slim Reaper

Well, all those self-doubts and fears were certainly put to rest when Durant finally returned to the court after missing the entire 2019-2020 season but this time in a Brooklyn Nets uniform.

He put up 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals, in a 125–99 win over the Golden State Warriors. It’s amazing to see that he made a full recovery from probably the worst injury in basketball and is playing like his old self.

With Durant back to his best, he will be hoping that he can lead the Brooklyn Nets to a championship this season.