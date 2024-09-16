Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr.’s Shows ‘Bro’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Love on IG, Hints at the Duo’s Growing Bond

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. and the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ply their trades across the Atlantic but have managed to forge an adorable friendship. The duo often show each other love on social media, especially the Brazilian superstar.

On SGA’s latest post on Instagram, the Real Madrid star showcased his love for his friend, commenting, “My g!!!!”

Vini Jr hyping up his NBA buddy Shai on IG

The Thunder superstar is quite fond of Vinicius. During a conversation with Kim Kardashian in a feature story for Interview Magazine, SGA revealed how much he enjoys the soccer star’s company.

When the socialite asked him who outside of basketball he’d like to spend a day with, he named the late designer Virgil Abloh, his compatriot and rap icon Drake, actor Denzel Washington, and the Real Madrid superstar. He said,

“Vinícius Júnior, he’s a soccer player that I’ve been able to connect with. He’s a cool guy.”

Although they are renowned for their skills on the court and the field, they have bonded over their shared passion for `fashion. The Brazilian winger is notorious for his eye-catching outfits, while the Canadian guard has been labeled as the NBA’s best-dressed due to his ability to push the boundaries with his fits.

SGA and Vincius’ friendship is only a year old and began with another one of their common passions: Real Madrid.

Shai and Vini’s Friendship

The duo first linked up in May 2023 when the OKC superstar visited Spain. The guard is a massive Real Madrid fan and visited the team’s training facility, where he met the Brazilian superstar, who gave him a private tour of the facilities and even practiced penalty kicks with him.

The duo attended the Real Madrid basketball team’s game against Partizan Belgrade in the EuroLeague and grew closer. Vinicius traveled to America in December 2023 and sat courtside at an OKC game with an SGA jersey in his hand.

Real Madrid/Brazil forward Vinicius Junior in the house! The soccer star is in OKC to watch his friend SGA



The soccer sensation posted a picture where the two were seemingly enjoying each other’s company. He captioned the image, “My bro.”

A post shared by Vinicius Jr. ⚡️ (@vinijr)

SGA and Vinicius’ friendship is peculiar on paper but it is seemingly already pretty strong and going from strength to strength.