“Reaping the Benefits of All My Hard Work”: Norman Powell Revisits “Addition by Subtraction” Statement From Media Day

The Los Angeles Clippers seem to have found their groove, and a huge reason behind the same is Norman Powell. The 31-year-old guard has been a big boost to the Clippers this year. With Paul George and Russell Westbrook gone, Powell became a part of the starting lineup and hasn’t wasted this opportunity.

Facing the Raptors last night, Powell scored 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting, helping the Clippers register a 105-103 win. Following the win, Powell was asked about his “addition by subtraction” statement.

“I expected it from myself. The work that I’ve put in, and my belief, it was always for this… I know a lot of people outside are surprised or shocked, but this has been on my mind… I know it’s a shock to a lot of people, but to me it’s just another day of me… reaping the benefits of all my hard work.”

Norman Powell talked about how he took the chance he had gotten and ran away with it. 10 games in, Powell is the leading scorer for the Clippers, averaging 25.5 points per game. This is synonymous with what Powell said back during the Clippers Media Day. Back then, he talked about how more guys would get opportunities with PG and Russell Westbrook leaving the team.

This season, we’ve seen how guys like Powell and Ivica Zubac have stepped up. Although the Clippers had a rocky 2-4 start to the season, they seemed to have found their footing. They have managed to string together four victories on the trot and would hope to keep the streak going.

The Clippers will only continue to get better as Kawhi Leonard is working towards joining the team back on the court.