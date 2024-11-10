mobile app bar

“Reaping the Benefits of All My Hard Work”: Norman Powell Revisits “Addition by Subtraction” Statement From Media Day

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Reaping the Benefits of All My Hard Work”: Norman Powell Revisits “Addition by Subtraction” Statement From Media Day

Nov 9, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers seem to have found their groove, and a huge reason behind the same is Norman Powell. The 31-year-old guard has been a big boost to the Clippers this year. With Paul George and Russell Westbrook gone, Powell became a part of the starting lineup and hasn’t wasted this opportunity.

Facing the Raptors last night, Powell scored 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting, helping the Clippers register a 105-103 win. Following the win, Powell was asked about his “addition by subtraction” statement.

“I expected it from myself. The work that I’ve put in, and my belief, it was always for this… I know a lot of people outside are surprised or shocked, but this has been on my mind… I know it’s a shock to a lot of people, but to me it’s just another day of me… reaping the benefits of all my hard work.”

Norman Powell talked about how he took the chance he had gotten and ran away with it. 10 games in, Powell is the leading scorer for the Clippers, averaging 25.5 points per game. This is synonymous with what Powell said back during the Clippers Media Day. Back then, he talked about how more guys would get opportunities with PG and Russell Westbrook leaving the team.

This season, we’ve seen how guys like Powell and Ivica Zubac have stepped up. Although the Clippers had a rocky 2-4 start to the season, they seemed to have found their footing. They have managed to string together four victories on the trot and would hope to keep the streak going.

The Clippers will only continue to get better as Kawhi Leonard is working towards joining the team back on the court.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Share this article

Don’t miss these