Recalling His Nightmares, Paul Pierce Picks LeBron James Over Kevin Durant to Start a Team

Team USA had a great outing in their first official Olympic matchup. Defeating the Serbian national team 110-84, Paul Pierce was hyped with Kevin Durant’s return. KD had a near-perfect performance in his first game. But when discussing who should start between Durant and LeBron James, Pierce went with The King.

Advertisement

“My life is on the line and I need this player to come up, pretty spectacular. I’ve got to go with LeBron on that one. I’ve seen it firsthand. I’ve seen some games that I’ll never forget that I probably still have nightmares about Skip. I love KD and I know what he can do on the scoring side of the ball.”

.@PaulPierce34 would pick LeBron over KD to start a team in winner-take-all game “I’ve seen Bron do things that give me nightmares.” pic.twitter.com/wLmSsLqysx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 29, 2024

As much love and respect Pierce has for Durant, the fact that LeBron James gave him nightmares was the reason why he went with him.

“But when I go back and I look at Game 6 in Boston. The game of LeBron’s life, he delivered… It was 2007 I believe versus Detroit, when he was in Cleveland and he scored 45 points, 25 points in a row. When they really needed it, he did it.”

‘The Truth’ highlighted Game 6 against Boston, labeling it as, ‘The game of LeBron’s life.’ James finished that game with a double-double, scoring 45 points and nabbing 15 rebounds. He shot an impressive 73.1% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Pierce even took the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against Detroit into consideration. James took over the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 25 straight points and helping the Cavaliers win Game 5 over the Pistons.

Pierce hyped Durant for his comeback

Paul Pierce may have chosen the Los Angeles Lakers star for one game to win it all. But when talking about having his life on the line, he went with Kevin Durant instead. After KD’s performance in his first game against Serbia, Paul Pierce was beyond hyped and praised his game on the show.

“KD is just a baller. If I had one shot for my life, who’d I say? KD. Right?… KD don’t need no practice…He could step right up on the court. He’s plug and play.”

“KD is just a baller. He don’t need no practice.”

@PaulPierce34 on KD’s 23 points in return to Team USA pic.twitter.com/jaEIYd7QVw — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 29, 2024

In his first game back from injury, Durant dropped 23 points in 17 minutes off the bench. He shot 5-5 from the three-point arc and a near-perfect, 8-9 from the field. So, despite Paul Pierce going with LeBron James for a single game, he chose KD for a single shot if he had his life on the line.