mobile app bar

Recalling His Nightmares, Paul Pierce Picks LeBron James Over Kevin Durant to Start a Team

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Recalling His Nightmares, Paul Pierce Picks LeBron James Over Kevin Durant to Start a Team

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Team USA had a great outing in their first official Olympic matchup. Defeating the Serbian national team 110-84, Paul Pierce was hyped with Kevin Durant’s return. KD had a near-perfect performance in his first game. But when discussing who should start between Durant and LeBron James, Pierce went with The King.

“My life is on the line and I need this player to come up, pretty spectacular. I’ve got to go with LeBron on that one. I’ve seen it firsthand. I’ve seen some games that I’ll never forget that I probably still have nightmares about Skip. I love KD and I know what he can do on the scoring side of the ball.”

As much love and respect Pierce has for Durant, the fact that LeBron James gave him nightmares was the reason why he went with him.

“But when I go back and I look at Game 6 in Boston. The game of LeBron’s life, he delivered… It was 2007 I believe versus Detroit, when he was in Cleveland and he scored 45 points, 25 points in a row. When they really needed it, he did it.”

‘The Truth’ highlighted Game 6 against Boston, labeling it as, ‘The game of LeBron’s life.’ James finished that game with a double-double, scoring 45 points and nabbing 15 rebounds. He shot an impressive 73.1% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Pierce even took the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against Detroit into consideration. James took over the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 25 straight points and helping the Cavaliers win Game 5 over the Pistons.

Pierce hyped Durant for his comeback

Paul Pierce may have chosen the Los Angeles Lakers star for one game to win it all. But when talking about having his life on the line, he went with Kevin Durant instead. After KD’s performance in his first game against Serbia, Paul Pierce was beyond hyped and praised his game on the show.

“KD is just a baller. If I had one shot for my life, who’d I say? KD. Right?… KD don’t need no practice…He could step right up on the court. He’s plug and play.”

In his first game back from injury, Durant dropped 23 points in 17 minutes off the bench. He shot 5-5 from the three-point arc and a near-perfect, 8-9 from the field.  So, despite Paul Pierce going with LeBron James for a single game, he chose KD for a single shot if he had his life on the line.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these