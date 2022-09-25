Redeem Team Documentary Release Date: When and Where Can You Catch the Documentary on the 2008 US Olympics Team Starring Kobe Bryant

Netflix Documentary, ‘The Redeem Team,’ which is executively produced by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, stars legends such as Kobe Bryant

The 2000s were not a good time for the US National Men’s Basketball team. After seeing the golden standard set by the Dream Team, there was a steep decline in quality over the years. More and more NBA players decided to rest during the offseason instead of paying heed to their national duties.

This led to three back-to-back tournaments where Team USA faltered. They finished sixth at the 2002 FIBA World Cup, third at the 2004 Olympics, and third again in the 2006 FIBA World Cup. Players wanted to restore American pride and reestablish their supremacy. Led by Coach K, there was a team assembled for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The team consisted of names such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and more. The team went unbeaten in the tournament and exacted their revenge on Spain in the Finals to secure the Gold Medal.

On this date in 2008 the USA basketball team — the "Redeem Team" — defeats Spain 118-107, to bring the gold back to US basketball after a disappointing bronze medal showing in 2004. Team USA was led by Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

After seeing the success of The Last Dance, Bron and Wade decided stories from the famed Redeem Team need to be out in the world as well, so they signed a deal with Netflix.

When and where can we catch Kobe Bryant in ‘The Redeem Team’?

Recently, Netflix had their Tudum event, where they decided to release trailers for their upcoming releases. They chose a Kobe Bryant clip for their ‘Redeem Team’ teaser. The Mamba described how he was ruthless against his brother and Lakers teammate Pau Gasol.

“I’m running through Pau’s f****g chest” – Kobe Bryant (2008 Olympics)

pic.twitter.com/S17Qg2k6qZ — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) September 24, 2022

This clip has the entire NBA and basketball community hyped. People can’t wait to watch the entire tale of this storied team. Well, the good news is that we won’t have to wait much longer.

The Redeem Team releases on Netflix on 7th October 2022.

