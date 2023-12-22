Referencing Anthony Edwards’ Desire To Cook LeBron James, Austin Reaves Raves About Wolves Star’s FIBA Performance Against Germany

Anthony Edwards has been drawing a lot of attention after having a breakout season with the Wolves. Recently, Edwards’ USA teammate, Austin Reaves appeared on the Old Man And The Three Podcast hosted by JJ Redick, where he revealed his FIBA experience with the 22-year-old. However, before teaming up with ANT, for the World Cup, Reaves revealed an interesting incident where Edwards named LeBron James when asked who he wants to ‘cook’.

“I think he was just talking about it somewhere. They asked him (Anthony Edwards) who is one person he wants to cook…and he was like ‘LeBron’ but they never let it happen cause they always doubling.”

Claiming that he wasn’t sure if the Wolves star was that good to make such a claim, Reaves said,

“The Germany game in Abu Dhabi, when he just took over in the second half. I remember he made a baseline fade, like a double pump. I was on the right wing, I don’t know what everyone else was thinking.”

From Reaves’ perspective, everything went in slow motion as the star claimed it to be the best shot he had ever seen in person.

Austin Reaves isn’t the only player who believes that Anthony Edwards might be the next face of the league. Shaquille O’Neal, who is known for his harsh criticism of players, seems to feel the same way about Edwards, as everyone else. After Team USA clinched their first victory in The FIBA Tournament, Shaquille O’Neal shared a story on Instagram, drawing comparisons between Jordan and Ant-Man.

Though the comparisons between Jordan and Anthony Edwards might be a little too premature, the similarities in their playstyle and attitude sure are visible. Edwards averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 25 minutes of playtime through 8 games in the FIBA tournament, making the World Cup All-Star Five team as well.

Austin Reaves shares his opinion on international basketball

It is safe to say that the world has caught up to the United States once again, when it comes to basketball that is. The United States once again failed to clinch the Gold or Silver at the FIBA World Cup. Not only did Team USA look fragmented at times, but the young team’s lack of experience and immaturity was on full display.

While on the show, Reaves was also asked about his observations about FIBA basketball and how other teams function differently from NBA teams.

Talking on the matter, Reaves said,

“It’s just way more physical. The style of play is different. Here in the States now, you are on a lot of one-on-one stuff, there is not a lot of offense, just a lot of high pick and rolls……I remember when we played Spain, like our second or third game. Down screens, back screens…you don’t guard that in the league…I remember after the Spain Game, which we ended up winning, I looked at one of their players and said ‘You guys play the most beautiful basketball.’ “

With Team USA failing to even secure Bronze at the FIBA World Cup, all eyes are on the Olympic team. With redemption and vengeance surging through the USA basketball system, it would be interesting to see if LeBron and Team USA can once again establish their supremacy over the entire globe once again.