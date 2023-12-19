“Anthony Edwards/Michael Jordan Thing Isn’t Even A Joke”: Timberwolves Win Has NBA Twitter Drawing ‘Astute’ Comparisons

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue their winning streak after defeating the Miami Heat in their recent clash. Anthony Edwards once again was the star man for his team, as his productive gameplay during the dying minutes of the game helped the Wolves grab the win. Edwards for his performance was praised by NBA Twitter, receiving comparisons to Michael Jordan.

The 22-year-old has been the best player for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. Tonight, Edwards yet again put the team on his back and carried them to a victory. The combo guard had 32 points on 13 made field goals.

Edwards’ performance was worthy of praise. However, NBA Twitter took it a step further by drawing comparisons between Edwards and Michael Jordan. Specifically, the midrange fadeaway that Ant-Man knocked down during the clutch, was indeed very MJ-esque.

Putting up 24.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Edwards is having a breakout season. With the virtue of leading the Wolves to the best record in the league, the athletic guard could very well receive his first All-NBA nod.

Anthony Edwards has been compared to Michael Jordan before

This isn’t the only time that fans have drawn similarities between Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan. Apart from their similar style of play, the two even share an uncanny resemblance in their physical stature.

Ever since a graphic that compares the two superstars’ facial structures circulated on social media, fans have believed that Ant is MJ’s long-lost son.

During this past off-season, Shaquille O’Neal also added fuel to the fire. In more than one instance, Shaq compared the two. When Ant was representing Team USA for the FIBA World Cup campaign, Shaq took to Instagram dubbing the Wolves’ guard as “The MJ [Michael Jordan] of our generation”.

Right from their shooting style and defensive presence to their on-court mannerism and even intangibles like drive to win, numerous traits are similar between Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan. Being dubbed as the Jordan of this generation, those are some huge shoes for the former Georgia Bulldog to fill. And from what we’ve seen so far this season, Ant is doing a great job.