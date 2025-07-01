Referencing Michael Jordan’s Cigars And Over $1 Billion Lifestyle, Paul Pierce Loves MJ’s Commitment To Positive Analysis On NBC

One of the biggest talking points about the NBA this year was the huge 11-year media rights deal the league agreed upon with ESPN, Amazon, and NBC for an extraordinary $77 billion beginning in the 2025–26 season. Shortly after, it was also announced that Michael Jordan will be joining NBC Sports as a special contributor to its NBA coverage when the 2025–26 season begins.

During Paul Pierce’s recent sitdown with the Podcast P crew, the Celtics legend made his feelings clear on MJ stepping into the TV spotlight. He acknowledged that when Michael Jordan puts his name behind something, especially basketball analysis, the debates stop — or at least should: “When MJ come out and just give the flowers, everybody gonna have to shut the hell up. Yeah, like it’s MJ!”

Pierce didn’t stop there. While calling Jordan the GOAT, he predicted that former NBA stars now active in the media space will instantly fall in line. “You seeing the GOAT. I think the rest of the older school players, who are older than me, will fall in line. I think that’s important. I’m glad that Mike is going to be able to come out and give his perspective,” he explained.

That “perspective” has been mostly off-limits to the public for decades. While most Hall of Famers pivoted into TV gigs or front offices, Michael Jordan kept his distance. Pierce credited the billionaire’s lifestyle for that decision. “That man traveling the world, smoking cigars, running his billie up on his shoes. [But] he deserves that.”

Jordan’s billion-dollar lifestyle—anchored by the wildly successful Jordan Brand, NASCAR ownership, and other ventures—kept him far from the day-to-day media cycle. So when he finally pops back in to comment, expect fans and hoopers alike to tune in.

Paul George, the often-injured Sixers star and cohost of Podcast P, said the move reminded him of NFL great Tom Brady’s transition to TV. The NFL icon signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports in 2022 while still playing for the Buccaneers, then waited a year after retirement before stepping into the booth.

George said that the shift to legendary players in commentary changes how fans watch the game. “When Tom Brady started calling games, even Tony Romo. Their perspective on the game; they see it differently. They’re calling [sh*t] out, I ain’t even know what to look for. Now I see what’s happening because of Tony Romo’s callout.”

That’s what has Pierce excited about Jordan’s arrival at NBC. He believes the presence of a figure with Jordan’s pedigree, knowledge, and status will not only elevate the broadcast — it’ll challenge everyone else in the space.