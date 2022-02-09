“Sorry LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the new king in the league”: The 2021 Finals MVP puts up a huge 44-point double-double to lead the Bucks to blow out the Lakers 131-116

Giannis Antetokounmpo steps up big time, recording 44 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists to lead the Bucks to defeat LeBron James and the Lakers 131-116.

It seems like Giannis Antetokounmpo really enjoys playing against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In their first matchup of this season, back on 17th November, the Greek Freak erupted for a 47-point scoring outburst.

Yesterday night, playing at the Crypto.com Arena, Antetokounmpo went on yet another scoring rampage. In the 35:19 minutes the 2-time MVP played, he managed to record 44 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists. The forward’s near triple-double performance helped the defending champs hand LAL a huge 15-point loss.

A near-perfect night for Giannis. 44 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 85% FGM | 100% 3PM pic.twitter.com/UvI7Ov7rLf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2022

Talking about his fellow All-Star’s performance, Khris Middleton complimented Giannis:

“He made it look easy, honestly,” Middleton said. “That just shows the level of how he’s playing. He was knocking down his jump shot. He’s got guys going for his pump fake. Just the way he let the game come to him and stay patient, it was pretty fun to watch.”

NBA Twitter lauds Giannis Antetokounmpo for his 44-point performance against The King

With his Tuesday night’s performance, Antetokounmpo joins the elite company of Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history with a 40/10/5 game on 85% FG%.

17-20 FG He joins Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history with a 40/10/5 game on 85% shooting. pic.twitter.com/fstikQ4Tz1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 9, 2022

As soon as Giannis’ stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Giannis’ 2 games against the Lakers this season. pic.twitter.com/i430AJpKso — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 9, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo is better than your favorite player. pic.twitter.com/kJeh0L2z2E — Jrue Holiday shouldve been an All-Star (@Taebucks34) February 9, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo is showing LeBron James who the best player in the world is tonight. China can’t help LeBron now because the Greek Freak is the new king in town! — Nick Adams 🚚 (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 9, 2022

Giannis has now been averaging 29.2/11.3/6 so far. The 27-year-old could very well lead his team to the successes they witnessed last season.