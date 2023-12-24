Refusing To Put Tyrese Haliburton Over Ja Morant, Kevin Garnett Credits The Grizzlies Guard For His Sustained Brilliance

Despite picking Tyrese Haliburton over Ja Morant just a few weeks ago, Kevin Garnett has now changed his stance following the matchup between two point guards. The Boston Celtics legend rectified his decision as he applauded the Memphis Grizzlies talisman for his sustained development. Following this, the 47-year-old rediscussed the pecking order of the NBA youngsters in the presence of Paul Pierce in the latest episode of KG Certified.

After Tyrese’s heroics during the in-season tournament, the 2008 champion had placed him ahead of Ja. While explaining his reasoning behind it, he shed light on his lack of knowledge regarding the off-court endeavors of the 2x All-Star.“The realness and reality was real. I haven’t seen him,” Kevin mentioned.

Yet, following Morant’s comeback, his performances have made the host reconsider his preference. “He giving Memphis a shot in the arm and a shot in the heart of adrenaline, of just energy,” Garnett stated while discussing the point guard’s impact. “They looked different last night. They were scrappier,” the 15x All-Star highlighted while analyzing Grizzlines’ recent gameplay against the Pacers.

“I was watching it and I was just watching his effect on the game,” Kevin continued while looking back at Ja’s 20-5-8 performance on the night. As the franchise went 3-0 since the return of their star player, the 2004 MVP applauded the influence of the South Carolina-born on the organization. “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a real effect,'” he openly declared.

Paul voiced the same as he regretted overlooking Morant because of his absence from the court. “Man, with all these new stars or these budding stars, we forgot about Ja ’cause he ain’t been out there,” he stated. Later, the 46-year-old even put the limelight on the mentality of the 2020 ROTY. “He pretty much saying like, ‘I’m damn near the face of the league. Y’all must have forgot,'” he mentioned.

What’s next for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies?

The return of the 24-year-old has boosted the entire atmosphere around the franchise. With Ja averaging 28-5.7-9 in his three matches since coming back, the team has found its long-lost rhythm. Yet, the journey ahead looks pretty challenging for them.

Despite the ongoing short unbeaten streak, the organization is third from the bottom in the Western Conference. With a 9-19 record after the recent triumphs, they have a lot of catching up to do with the rest of the conference. At this stage thus, a knockout qualification through a play-in tournament looks a feasible option for the team.

Yet, the scenario can change quite quickly for Morant and his colleagues. If they can continue to extend their winning streak, several possibilities may start to open up. All in all, the upcoming pages of Grizzlies’ chapter are bound to be filled with anticipation.